Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bayern Munich duo; club want Andriy Lunin stay, and more - March 16, 2024

Real Madrid travel to the El Sadar Stadium on Saturday, March 16, to face Osasuna in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are seven points clear at the top after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in two Bayern Munich players. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have offered goalkeeper Andriy Lunin a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 16, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Bayern Munich duo

Joshua Kimmich is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, according to Real Madrid Exclusivo.

The La Liga giants are already hot on the heels of Alphonso Davies, but it appears that the Canadian is not the only Bayern Munich player they have their eyes on. Kimmich's future has been subject to speculation recently amid talks of a possible rift with manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the world, and his contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025. Kimmich has appeared 30 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and seven assists. With Luka Modric likely to leave and Toni Kroos' future undecided for now, Los Blancos are hoping to bring in the 29-year-old to maintain the quality in midfield.

Meanwhile, Musiala is a rising star and has been outstanding this campaign as well. The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and set up six in 30 outings across competitions, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the German is under contract with the Bundesliga champions till 2026, so prising him away won't be easy.

Los Blancos want Andriy Lunin stay

Andriy Lunin's future remains uncertain.

Real Madrid have offered Andriy Lunin a new contract, according to MARCA. The Ukrainian goalkeeper has become a first-team regular this season, following Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury last summer.

The La Liga giants initially brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea for the job, but Lunin has relegated the Spaniard to the bench with a series of impressive performances.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and are hoping to keep him beyond his current deal, which expires in 2025. With Courtois closing in on full fitness, Lunin is likely to drop down in the pecking order once again.

As such, his future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air. However, the club would like him to stay and have offered him an improved deal. The 25-year-old is yet to respond to the proposal, though.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Champions League tie against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti isn't too bothered with the prospect of meeting Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinal next month.

Real Madrid face the reigning champions in a repeat of last season's semifinals, which the Spanish side lost 5-1 on aggregate. Los Blancos will have the opportunity to avenge that defeat and strengthen their pursuit of a record-extending 15th title.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, the Italian manager pointed out that Real Madrid have to beat the best teams to win the prestigious tournament.

"We don’t mind playing the second leg away. It’s a difficult opponent but in the quarterfinals, anything else can happen.

"I think the idea is to win the competition, and if you want to win it, you have to beat the best. It could be that City are the best, but we have to see that, and if we want to win the Champions League, we have to beat City," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"What prevails between the two teams is great optimism. We want to fight. I don’t know what kind of thinking Manchester City have, but I’m sure it’s the same as us.

"There is no rematch. It’s an opportunity to reach the semifinal. Nothing more. Everyone has their own opinion. For me, it’s very close, and there is no favourite."

Los Blancos are on a near-flawless run in Europe this season, winning seven of their eight games drawing one.