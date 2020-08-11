According to multiple sources in the English media, newly appointed Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is looking to revamp his squad in the upcoming transfer window. The former Juventus midfielder is reportedly not a big fan of Aaron Ramsey and is likely to sell the Welsh star this summer.

Juventus won the Serie A title yet again this season but failed to get past Lyon in the Champions League round-of-16. Italian coach Maurizio Sarri lost his job as a result and Andrea Pirlo was appointed as the Juventus manager in his stead.

New Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is reportedly 'not interested' in Aaron Ramsey.



Latest transfer rumours: https://t.co/fggHuS5m4C pic.twitter.com/02OdtJDTFn — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 11, 2020

Aaron Ramsey has struggled in his first season at Juventus and is likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Andrea Pirlo is looking to rejuvenate the Bianconeri's static midfield and could sell several players in a bid to bring in a new generation of players to the club.

Juventus has been trying to build a squad that can win the Champions League for the past several years and has replenished its squad on numerous occasions over the past decade. The Bianconeri have managed to reach the Champions League final on a couple of occasions but have failed to win the coveted European trophy.

Also Read: Real Madrid is set to offer two key midfielders for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo is ready to sacrifice Aaron Ramsey in Bianconeri squad revamp

Juventus has failed to meet expectations this season

Advertisement

Over the past decade, Juventus has been the most successful team in Italy by a country mile. The Bianconeri's newest golden generation has won nine consecutive Serie A titles and the likes of Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte have achieved unprecedented levels of success in Italy's domestic competitions.

Ahead of the 2019-20 season, Juventus appointed Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri to lead the club and brought in Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer to bolster the squad's midfield options.

Ramsey has failed to make an impact at Juventus and has not established on-pitch relationships with his illustrious colleagues at the club. The former Arsenal captain has only three goals and one assist to his name and did not fit into Maurizio Sarri's tactical plans.

Andrea Pirlo is willing to allow Aaron Ramsey to leave Juventus this summer after just one year at the club, so where can he go next?



Here are 5⃣ options https://t.co/DMqPRcnqeW — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 11, 2020

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League after Lyon pipped the Bianconeri to a quarterfinal berth with an away-goal advantage. Maurizio Sarri was sacked a few hours after his Juventus side failed to make the cut in the Champions League and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo was appointed in his place.

The former AC Milan midfielder has wasted no time in making his intentions clear and is likely to sell Blaise Matuidi, Gonzalo Higuain, and Aaron Ramsey in the upcoming transfer window.

Aaron Ramsey has not made his mark at Juventus

Pirlo has claimed that Juventus needs a creative midfielder to bring the best out of Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Real Madrid superstar has often been isolated in a static Juventus side this season and Andrea Pirlo wants to transform the tactical setup of the team.

Juventus is one of the most powerful clubs in Europe and the distinct lack of Champions League titles in its trophy cabinet is a dismal sight. Andrea Pirlo has plenty of work to do to take Juventus to the pinnacle of Europe.

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season