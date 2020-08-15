According to a report published by Italian media publication TuttoJuve, Serie A champions Juventus are planning to bring Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin to the club in the upcoming transfer window. The Italian giants are reportedly unhappy with how their season has played out and want to reinforce their squad this summer.

Arsenal is also in dire need of reliable defenders to improve its shoddy back-line and could benefit from the purchase of Italian defender Daniele Rugani. The centre-back has spent most of the season on the bench at Juventus and is sure to leave the club in the coming weeks.

[TS] Juve, la situazione in uscita: Rabiot-Everton, lavori in corso. Anche Rugani in Premier League? Ci sono Arsenal e Wolverhampton. Mavididi: fermento 💰 https://t.co/WLggWQDhrR pic.twitter.com/obLR8Osw0z — VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) June 8, 2020

Juventus has struggled this season under Maurizio Sarri and sacked the Italian manager after the club crashed out of the Champions League after an aggregate defeat against Lyon. The Bianconeri appointed former player Andrea Pirlo in his place and are looking to rejuvenate their squad to prepare for next season.

Arsenal endured a dismal Premier League season and needs to bring in several players to give Mikel Arteta a chance of making it to the top four next season. Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the club and Arsenal may decide to cash in on the defender to raise funds for impending arrivals.

Also Read: Arsenal target Thomas Partey lays down salary conditions to complete a transfer

Arsenal and Juventus are negotiating a swap deal involving Daniele Rugani and Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has been an Arsenal player for a long time

Advertisement

Hector Bellerin is currently the longest-serving player in the Arsenal squad and joined the Gunners as a 16-year-old from Barcelona in 2011. The Spanish right-back was considered one of the brightest young talents at Arsenal but a string of injuries have hampered his development.

Hector Bellerin has shown considerable improvement under Mikel Arteta and put in excellent performances against Chelsea and Manchester City in what proved to be a successful FA Cup campaign for Arsenal. The Gunners will not allow Bellerin to leave for a low price and have reportedly attached a £50 million price tag on the Arsenal right-back.

❌Andrea Pirlo'nun Juventus'unda 8 oyuncu yolcu:



▪️ Sami Khedira

▪️ Gonzalo Higuain

▪️ Mattia De Sciglio

▪️ Douglas Costa

▪️ Blaise Matuidi

▪️ Alex Sandro

▪️ Daniele Rugani

▪️ Aaron Ramsey pic.twitter.com/ts9cmi9fDA — Tribun Dergi (@tribundergi) August 12, 2020

Juventus will have to dig deep into its treasury to afford the Arsenal right-back and is likely to consider including Daniele Rugani in a swap deal to complete the transfer. The 26-year-old Juventus defender is worth £27 million in the current market and his inclusion would considerably reduce Arsenal's asking price.

Juventus already has an established centre-back pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt with Italian veteran Giorgio Chiellini returning from injury next season. Merih Demiral is also in the mix for Juventus and Rugani is unlikely to find a place in the club's starting eleven.

Rugani has struggled this season

Juventus wants to begin a new era under Andrea Pirlo and has reportedly set its sights on Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. The Bianconeri need a creative spark in the final third and believe that the Spaniard's forward forays can complement their star-studded lineup.

Arsenal would be willing to part with Hector Bellerin for the right price and will be able to field Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in his place in the starting eleven. The Gunners have pursued Daniele Rugani on several occasions in the past and may finally get their man this summer.

Also Read: Juventus is ready to sell superstar forward Paulo Dybala this summer