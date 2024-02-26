"There are offers" - Barcelona and PSG target's agent confirms offers are on the table for €80 million-rated star

The agent of Napol winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Barcelona and PSG target, has said that his client has offers ahead of an impending summer move.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, has had a quiet campaign for the reigning Serie A champions, bagging six goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions. That's in stark contrast with his 2022-23 campaign - 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games - as Napoli won their first Serie A title in more than three decades.

Despite being contracted with the Partenopei till 2027, Kvaratskhelia has been the subject of interest of multiple clubs from around the continent, with Barca and PSG being two of them. The player's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, recently told Russian publication Championat (via Barca Universal) that the player has multiple offers to consider:

“Barcelona and PSG? Of course, there are offers for Khvicha from top clubs. Look at him! How can there be no offers? In May it will be clearer."

Rated at €80 million, the Georgia international could be in his last six months at the Stadio Diego Maradona.

What's next for PSG and Barcelona?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona and PSG are in the midst of contrasting campaigns. While both clubs are in the top echelons of their respective division, Xavi's Barca have stumbled in recent weeks.

Following a Supercopa Espana loss to Real Madrid last month, defeat at Athletic Bilbao sent them tumbling out of the Copa del Rey. Results in La Liga - where they are defending the title - have been far from consistent, though.

Xavi's side have won thrice in their last six games across competitions and are coming off a 4-0 home win over Getafe in La Liga at the weekend. They trail leaders Real Madridc (64) by eight points with 12 games to go. Barca next face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are 11 points clear at the top with as many games to go. Luis Enrique's side stumbled to a 1-1 home draw in Ligue 1 at the weekend but look good to win their third straight league title.

Up next, they tke on Monaco away in Ligue 1 on Friday (March 1) before travelling to Real Sociedad four days later for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, which they lead 2-0 on aggregate.