"This season, you will see the real Neymar" - Emmanuel Petit backs PSG superstar to silence critics amid exit rumours 

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has backed embattled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar to silence his critics amidst speculation over his potential Parc des Princes departure this summer.

Neymar, 30, is the world's most expensive player, having joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million (£200 million). He has been a mainstay in the Parisians' side since his arrival, scoring 100 goals in 144 appearances across competitions. However, he has had to deal with his fair share of criticism.

Many have taken issue with the Brazilian star's contribution during his time at PSG, critical of the astronomical fee the Ligue 1 side paid for his services and the wages he's earning.

There have been rumours in the early days of the ongoing transfer window that Neymar could depart the Parc des Princes. Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, with his compatriot Thiago Silva reportedly keen for him to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thiago Silva wants to see Neymar at Chelsea Thiago Silva wants to see Neymar at Chelsea 👀🇧🇷 https://t.co/cOd3ChsZVB

However, Emmanuel Petit has defended the 30-year-old following speculation he could leave the French capital this summer. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner told Rothen s'enflamme (via Canal):

“Today the fashion is to fall on Neymar with a baseball bat. To say of him that he is 'a little fat', that he looks like a pizza maker, that he is an intermittent showman. ... All the evils of PSG are embodied by Neymar , the idol who arrived on a red carpet , projected on the Eiffel Tower. Today we are moving towards a divorce, and almost we do not spit in his face, and we show him the exit by pointing the finger at him."

Petit continued his defence of the former Barcelona star by claiming he would flourish with the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year on the horizon:

"I tell you, great champions never die! In his ego, with the World Cup (which) arrives quickly, knowing what happened last season, that they are eagerly awaited, and that everyone is pushing him towards the exit. … but he has a contract, and that is respected!"

The former Arsenal star concluded:

"The fact that he is so little desired, when he absolutely needs affection, I understand the statements of Tite (Brazil coach) or Thiago Silva . […] I tell you… this season you will see the real Neymar ! He's going to come back sharp with his teeth scratching the floor, and he's going to want everyone to agree!"

Neymar could prefer Barcelona return if he leaves PSG this summer

Neymar desires a return to Barcelona.

Neymar's preference is reportedly to make a return to Barcelona if he's to pack his bags and leave Paris.

The stumbling block for that potential deal to ensue is that Barcelona are plagued with financial complications and are already pursuing other deals. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Neymar at the Ligue 1 champions. He has a contract with them till 2025, with an option to extend it by two years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far