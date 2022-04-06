"Too much pressure" - Peter Schmeichel predicts the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League winner

Following the resumption of Champions League football on 5 April, Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel gave his predictions on who will win the illustrious trophy.

Schmeichel was also joined by Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry in the CBS Sports studio during the same. He predicted Bayern Munich would win the Champions League this season. The legendary Danish goalkeeper also cast doubts on Liverpool and Manchester City’s aspirations, when he spoke (as transcribed by Metro):

“There is too much going on between Liverpool and Man City. Too much pressure. Real Madrid and Bayern are so far ahead in their leagues, they can rest players, they can prepare for this. Man City and Liverpool can’t.”

GOAL @goal Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga for the NINTH season in a row! 🤯 Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga for the NINTH season in a row! 🤯 https://t.co/O64U5BdxQX

Schmeichel predicts that Real Madrid will beat Chelsea to make it into the semi-finals alongside Manchester City, who will see off Atletico after their first-leg win.

Bayern Munich are the clear favorites over Villareal, the same as Liverpool over Benfica. Schmeichel believes the two European giants will pull through with ease.

The legendary goalkeeper expects Real Madrid to see off Manchester City in the semifinals, while Bayern Munich beat Liverpool.

This would leave the final with the Madridistas facing the Bavarians. Robert Lewandowski and Die Roten are predicted to see off Karim Benzema and Los Galacticos and lift the trophy for the second time in three years.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should have beaten Benfica by more goals last night Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should have beaten Benfica by more goals last night ⚽️ https://t.co/IjhLkjWOuV

The UEFA Champions League continues today

Manchester City and Atlético Madrid in the first leg

Tuesday's fixtures ended with no surprises as Liverpool trounced Benfica in Lisbon and Manchester City beat Atletico Madrid at the Etihad.

The Reds won their game 3-1, giving themselves a two-goal advantage for when Benfica visit Anfield in the return fixture. Atletico had intentions of holding the Cityzens to a draw away from home, but a Kevin de Bruyne strike undermined Diego Simeone's side.

Chelsea will meet Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish giants will look to snatch an advantage over the defending champions. The Blues are coming off a shock loss against Brentford in the Premier League and will need to regain confidence before facing the Madridistas.

Bayern Munich have Villareal visiting the Allianz Arena, and just like in the Liverpool-Benfica game, the Germans are expected to trounce their visitors. The Yellow Submarines have a very tough fixture on their hands, as the Bavarians have scored 16 goals in their last four games.

