“You cannot say no to him” - Lewandowski opens up on why he rejected Manchester United transfer despite call from Sir Alex Ferguson

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski recalled when he said no to Sir Alex Ferguson's proposal of joining Manchester United around 2011-12. The Poland international was playing for Borussia Dortmund at the time before moving to fellow Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in 2014.

Speaking to The Sun about Ferguson's proposal, Lewandowski stated he had "already decided" that he was going to United.

"I had decided to go to Manchester United. I remember when I was speaking with Sir Alex Ferguson and I was already decided," the Polish striker said.

Lewandowski further mentioned that it was difficult to say "no" to Sir Alex Ferguson, who had approached him during "the prime of Manchester United" era.

"I was 22, 23 [years old] and it was after one or two years in Dortmund [when Sir Alex called me]. You cannot say no [to him], it's the prime of Manchester United, the prime of Sir Alex Ferguson. I was decided, okay, I want to join to Manchester United," Lewandowski said.

However, in the end, Borussia Dortmund said no to the transfer and the striker respected BVB's decision.

"But in the end Dortmund said no. So I had to respect this," he said.

Robert Lewandowski stayed at Dortmund for two more seasons before joining Bayern on a free transfer in 2014. In his 187 appearances for BVB across competitions, he scored 103 goals and provided 42 assists.

Under Jurgen Klopp's guidance, Lewandowski won two Bundesliga titles at Dortmund and led them to the Champions League final in 2013, where they lost to Bayern.

After his long and successful stint at Bayern, the Polish striker moved to Barcelona in 2022.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the primary candidate to take charge of Manchester United if Erik ten Hag leaves

TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

As per The Guardian, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is the best-placed candidate to replace Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United if the latter leaves the club this summer. Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly involved in the process of selecting the perfect candidate to take up the managerial position at Man United. Apart from Tuchel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran ­McKenna, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and current England national team manager Gareth Southgate are also potential candidates for the job.

Given Tuchel's experience of having managed clubs like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, he seems to be an ideal one to take over as manager at Old Trafford.

The future of Erik Ten Hag will supposedly be clear after Manchester United face local rivals Manchester City at the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, May 25.