"You are talking too much, go and have a shower" - Luciano Spalletti brutally kicks out Napoli's record-signing Victor Osimhen from open training session

Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen's protest in a training session was rubbished by manager Luciano Spalletti as the latter told the player to walk off the ground and cool down.

The Italian club were playing a friendly intersquad match as part of their pre-season preparations at their camp in Castel di Sangro, Italy.

On Sunday, they opened the session to the general public, who witnessed Osimhen get humbled by the Napoli boss. The 23-year-old was apparently displeased when new signing Leo Ostigard fouled him, but it was overlooked and the guilty party escaped unpunished.

Football Italia reported that the Nigerian international got frustrated over the incident and tried to protest. His teammate, Andre Zambo Anguissa, tried to calm him down, but the player continued venting out. This did not go down well with Spalletti, who in a brutal moment issued Osimhen his marching orders.

The Napoli boss is understood to have said:

"You are talking too much, go and have a shower."

The striker removed his bib and walked back to the changing room, but his anger was evident as he continued shouting. The session then ended as the rest of the squad and their manager signed shirts and took selfies with the fans who had visited them.

Partenopei's record-signing arrived in 2020 from Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille for a price tag of €75 million. In his three seasons, he has more or less justified the hype around him by scoring 28 times and also setting up nine goals for his teammates in 62 appearances.

Napoli finished in third place in Serie A behind champions AC Milan and runners-up Inter Milan in the 2021-22 campaign. Osimhen missed eight consecutive games in the middle of the season due to a cheekbone fracture, but there was a good chance that if he was fit, Partenopei could have challenged for the title.

The bust-up between him and Spalletti would be considered nothing more than a blip and the two would ideally be able to put it behind them and focus on the remaining friendlies in pre-season.

Napoli newboy reminds former AC Milan manager of 'a young Mohamed Salah'

Former AC Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has likened one of Serie A's newest entrants to Liverpool ace Mo Salah. Napoli signed sought-after Georgian wonderkid Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer in a deal worth €10 million.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb), while talking about Partenopei, Capello mentioned the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly as a challenge for the Italian side. The Senegalese was sold to Chelsea earlier this month in a deal worth €38 million. He then compared Kvaratskhelia to Salah's younger version.

Capello said:

"Luciano Spalletti has lost Koulibaly, someone who gave a real sense of confidence to the whole squad. I am curious to see how Napoli do, especially Kvaratskhelia, who in his movements reminds me of an early Mohamed Salah.”

