Neymar and Kylian Mbappe the difference makers as PSG get the better of Bayern Munich

Wednesday’s Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will go down as one of the best quarter-final matches in recent history.

The two teams gave it their all and it was a complete attacking display from both sides. In the end, though, PSG deservedly emerged as winners after beating the home side 3-2.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring after just three minutes when he was picked out by Neymar before Marquinhos made it 2-0 on the half-hour mark.

Bayern fought back and reduced the deficit before the break when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored from a free header. The second half was a more end-to-end encounter as goals as Thomas Muller and Mbappe both hit the back of the net for their respective teams.

Neymar and Mbappe star as PSG stun Bayern Munich

PSG have invested a huge amount of money in their squad over the years with the aim of winning the Champions League. After years of dominating Ligue 1, the club are now desperate to conquer Europe.

The money spent on signing Neymar and Mbappe has so far not yielded results in Europe, but this could be PSG's season. The duo was in top form on Wednesday and proved their worth against Bayern.

While Mbappe scored twice, Neymar ended the game with two assists to his name. The pair have the quality to hurt any opposition when they are on form and they appeared to have hit their stride this season.

Mbappe and Neymar repeatedly tormented the Bayern defence on Wednesday with their speed, opening up spaces and creating chances with every counter-attacking move. Should they both remain fit, fans can expect more of the same from the PSG superstars.

All to play for in the second leg

PSG deserve massive praise for their performance in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich. Despite losing skipper Marquinhos early in the first half, the French side still held on to pick up a crucial win.

However, the tie is far from over. Bayern may have lost but they were lively throughout the 90 minutes and created chances. Had Robert Lewandowski been available, the result might have been different.

Mauricio Pochettino admitted in his post-match press conference that the second leg will be tougher and called on his players to put on a better performance at the Parc des Princes.

"There were a lot of sacrifices tonight, but we still have one game, 90 minutes to play. The first leg is favourable but the return will be difficult as we know,” the PSG boss said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's a totally different result from the first leg against Barca and the advantage there is as small as possible. We hope that our performance in the return will be better than the one against Barcelona, that's our desire," added Pochettino.

Bayern are still very much alive in the tie, and if there’s any side that can overturn the result, it’s the Bundesliga champions. PSG, however, hold a slight advantage from the first leg and must capitalise on it.