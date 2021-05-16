Over 100 goals for 3 different clubs: Immortal Cristiano Ronaldo's legend has no boundaries

Juventus may still end up qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League and, if they do, they’ll have Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for much of it.

The Portuguese has not been able to lead the club to the heights expected when he arrived in the summer of 2018. However, his individual performances have been top-notch.

Despite Juventus’ underwhelming season thus far, Ronaldo is one of the few players who have distinguished themselves as the team battles to secure a top-four place.

At 36, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is in the twilight of his career, and yet he is the top-scorer in Serie A with 29 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 goals for Juventus

For a man who has set and broken many records throughout his career, it is not surprising that he continues to achieve various feats with each passing season.

Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo reached 100 goals for Juventus when he scored in the 3-1 win over Sassuolo. He again scored against Inter Milan on Saturday, taking his overall tally for the Bianconeri to 101.

It is a remarkable feat for the Portuguese, who has now become the first footballer to score over 100 goals for three different clubs.

Ronaldo may have joined Juventus just over two and a half years ago, but he’s fast becoming a club legend and will further etch his name into their folklore if he manages to lead them to European glory.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 118 goals for @ManUtd

🇪🇸 450 goals for @realmadrid

🇮🇹 100 goals for @juventusfc



🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100+ club goals in three countries. He's also netted 103 times for Portugal. Is @Cristiano human? pic.twitter.com/muMNge4qnM — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legend grows across three countries

Ronaldo’s career has been one of goals and pure excellence. From his days at Sporting Lisbon, he has always strived to be the best.

Such convictions and characters have seen his legend grow across three of Europe’s top five leagues. He’s a legend of the Premier League, La Liga and now Serie A, having won everything domestically in all three countries.

He netted 118 times for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid and now 101 for Juventus. Meanwhile, he also has 103 goals for Portugal.

In addition to his goals at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo has now scored 777 goals in his career, making him officially the highest scorer in football history.

Very few superlatives can adequately describe the career that Cristiano Ronaldo has had. The bottom line, though, is that he has become immortal in the sport and his legend knows no boundaries.