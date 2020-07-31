Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de la Ligue 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain are set to face Lyon in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue at the Stade de France on Friday night.

Thomas Tuchel's men come into the game in good form as they beat AS Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final over the weekend, courtesy of a Neymar goal.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Reims 3-0 in the semi-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue, with goals from Marquinhos and Tanguy Kouassi as well as an own goal from Ghislain Konan ensuring that PSG qualified for the finals. To add insult to injury, Reims had Marshall Munetsi sent off in the second half.

Lyon, on the other hand, beat Lille 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate. Goals from Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar for Rudi Garcia's side cancelled out efforts from Renato Sanches and Loic Remy for Lille, with Lyon ultimately winning the penalty shoot-out.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Head-to-Head

In 39 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSG hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost 12 and drawn seven.

In the most recent match between PSG and Lyon, the Parisiens thrashed Les Gones 5-0 in the French Cup semi-final. A hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe and goals from Neymar and Pablo Sarabia sealed the deal for their club. Martin Terrier scored the consolation goal for Lyon, who had defender Marcal sent-off in the second half.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W-W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-W-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Team News

The big news for Paris Saint-Germain is that star forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the match due to an injury sustained during their game against AS Saint-Etienne. Other than that, defender Thilo Kehrer is also injured and doubtful for this fixture.

Injured: Kylian Mbappe

Doubtful: Thilo Kehrer

Suspended: None

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 27, 2020

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia is expected to have fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Neymar

PSG’s front 3’s G+A p90 in Ligue 1 19/20 (penalties excluded):



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé (1.37)

🇧🇷 Neymar (1.02)

🇦🇷 Mauro Icardi (0.99)



Ridiculous. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hRs1jvziSB — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 22, 2020

Lyon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Lopes, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Rafael, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwel Cornet, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain will be the clear favourites going into the game. Despite the absence of Mbappe, the likes of Icardi, Neymar and Di Maria can all cause nightmares to any defence. The Gueye-Verratti midfield is excellent as well.

Lyon, too, have quality forwards. Former Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay has been in fine form since his move to France while striker Moussa Dembele has been linked with a big-money move away. If Lyon are to get anything out of this game, both of them will have to be at their very best.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2:0 Lyon

