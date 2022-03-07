"Pochettino has slipped from being the favored candidate" - Fabrizio Romano provides important update on Manchester United manager search

Current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with the managerial position at Manchester United. However, in his latest column for The Guardian, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Pochettino is no longer the sole favorite for the job.

The Italian journalist said:

"Manchester United are fully engaged in their search for a permanent manager, with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino having slipped from being the favoured candidate to being ranked alongside Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

"Although United are not restricting their shortlist to that pair, the title defence of Ten Hag’s team, in leading the Eredivisie by two points with nine matches left, has increased admiration at the club for the 52-year-old."

Erik ten Hag has done a stellar job at Ajax with his team playing some beautiful attacking football. United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick even hailed the Ajax manager as 'one of the top coaches in Europe'.

"I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there. And I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern". Ralf Rangnick on Erik ten Hag: "It's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe", he told Sky Sports.

Pochettino, on the other hand, has experience managing in the Premier League. The Argentine was brilliant at Tottenham Hotspur, but is currently under some pressure at PSG.

Manchester United are in danger of missing out on a top-four spot this season

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League and a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal despite playing three more games. The Red Devils are in real danger of missing out on a top-four position and will have to up their game if they are to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

Along with their problems on the pitch, there are plenty of issues that need to be resolved off the pitch as well. Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new contract and could depart for free in the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also not been at his mercurial best this season and there are already reports of the Portuguese superstar looking for a move away from Old Trafford.

The biggest issue, though, will be the appointment of a permanent manager at Old Trafford. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick will have an important role to play in the decision.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are excellent options and it will be interesting to see who United end up appointing as their new manager before the start of next season.

