5 possible transfer destination for Neymar this summer

Latest transfer reports indicate that Brazilian star Neymar Jr. could possibly leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The French club are said to be keen to sell the forward as seen in Goal.

The Parisians splashed a world-record transfer fee in the region of €222 million to sign the Brazilian from Barcelona in 2017. It was a transfer that shook the whole of Europe, as such a tremendous amount of money has never been paid for a player in history.

The 30-year-old Brazilian footballer has so far spent five seasons with PSG, winning 11 trophies with the money-rich club. He's played 144 matches for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 100 goals and providing 60 assists.

SPORTbible @sportbible



The 30-year-old has reportedly already been offered out to one elite club on loan! PSG have told Neymar to find a new club, five years on from paying a world record fee of £196 million for the Brazilian...The 30-year-old has reportedly already been offered out to one elite club on loan! PSG have told Neymar to find a new club, five years on from paying a world record fee of £196 million for the Brazilian... 😳The 30-year-old has reportedly already been offered out to one elite club on loan! 👀 https://t.co/Oqrazatd71

Despite the relatively huge success, the former Barcelona man has been experiencing a decline in performances lately. Such can be attributed to fitness and injury-related issues.

Going by transfer reports, Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to cash-in on the highly rated Brazilian should a suitable bid come in for Neymar. As per El Chiringuito TV, the Parisians might even sell him for as low as €50 million.

Should that be the case, one thing is certain and that is the fact that the Brazilian wouldn't be short of interest from top European sides.

As such, this article will take a look at some clubs who could possibly make a transfer offer for the Brazilian forward this summer.

#5 Newcastle United

Newcastle United are currently rebuilding their team

The Premier League club, who are currently bank-rolled by their wealthy Saudi Arabian owners, are one of the European teams who can afford to sign the Brazilian.

His staggering wages at PSG could be a stumbling block for most teams as he currently earns £3.4 million per month (via talkSPORT).

As it stands, Newcastle United currently have the financial muscle to lure Neymar to the St. James' Park stadium this summer.

The project at Newcastle United could also be tempting for Neymar, as he could spearhead their revolution to become a big force in Europe. After their takeover in October last year, they made some good signings in January, that helped them finish 11th in the Premier League.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Neymar's representatives reach out to Newcastle United to offer response to transfer links mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Neymar's representatives reach out to Newcastle United to offer response to transfer links mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/5CsSifxttn

The Premier League side already have a competitive squad and an intelligent manager in Eddie Howe. As such, the addition of Neymar could make Newcastle United even stronger next season.

#4 Barcelona

Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG was worth €222 million

Another possible transfer option for Neymar this summer could be his former club, Barcelona, as a return to the Camp Nou could be seriously considered.

The Brazilian forward spent four wonderful seasons with the Spanish giants between 2013-2017. Many will even argue that he played some of his best football in Europe at Barcelona.

LiveScore @livescore



Neymar has reportedly been offered to Barcelona this summer for as little as €𝟱𝟬𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 🤩 Neymar has reportedly been offered to Barcelona this summer for as little as €𝟱𝟬𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 🤩 🇧🇷🔙🔜❓Neymar has reportedly been offered to Barcelona this summer for as little as €𝟱𝟬𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 🤩 https://t.co/kyllyqftcn

The forward played a combined total of 186 games for Barcelona, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists for his teammates.

His best individual goal tally for a single campaign in Europe was at Barcelona during the 2014-15 season. He scored an impressive 39 goals in all competitions as the Spanish club won a historic treble.

#3 Juventus

Juventus are one of the biggest teams in Europe

Another club who could also jump at the transfer opportunity to try and sign the PSG forward this summer is Italian giants Juventus.

The Bianconeri are one of the few clubs in Europe who have the pull-power to land the Brazilian after previously signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018.

Juventus could possibly try to lure Neymar to Turin this summer. They haven't been able to sign an A-list replacement for Ronaldo since his departure last summer.

The Brazilian could also help champion their resurgence in Italy after missing out on the league title for the second consecutive season.

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Juventus are considering Neymar. It's not the first time but it seems that now there are more options. Massimiliano Allegri has asked to raise the level of the team and the Brazilian could be the one to do it. [Diario AS] Juventus are considering Neymar. It's not the first time but it seems that now there are more options. Massimiliano Allegri has asked to raise the level of the team and the Brazilian could be the one to do it. [Diario AS] 🚨 Juventus are considering Neymar. It's not the first time but it seems that now there are more options. Massimiliano Allegri has asked to raise the level of the team and the Brazilian could be the one to do it. [Diario AS] https://t.co/uULz6aN5mO

Neymar could also be tempted to seek a new challenge in Italy, after already playing in Spain with Barcelona and currently in France with PSG.

#2 Manchester United

Manchester United are a top European club

Another top European club that could be keeping an eye on Neymar's transfer situation at PSG this summer is Manchester United.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest teams in world football and most players will be tempted to a move to Old Trafford.

A transfer move to Manchester United could also provide an opportunity for Neymar to fulfill his dream of playing alongside Ronaldo. The Brazilian expressed his desire to play with the Portuguese in an interview in 2021 as seen in Marca.

From a commercial point of view, a possible move for the 30-year-old star this summer could be good business for Manchester United.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea current head coach worked with Neymar at PSG

Another ideal transfer destination for the Brazilian this summer could be Chelsea. The new owners of the club could look for a marquee signing in their first season.

Neymar's relationship with Blues manager Thomas Tuchel could play a major factor in luring the Brazilian star to Stamford Bridge this summer as well.

The forward worked with the current Chelsea manager during his two-year spell in charge of PSG.

The Brazilian played some of his best football at PSG while working with the German tactician. He scored a combined total of 22 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions during the 2018-19 season.

In the following 2019-20 football campaign, he also registered an impressive 19 goals and 12 assists under Tuchel at PSG.

