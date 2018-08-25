Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: Five predictions for Gameweek 3

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Feature
785   //    25 Aug 2018, 00:24 IST

United vs Spurs will likely be the game of the weekend.
United vs Spurs will likely be the game of the weekend.

We are two games into the new Premier League season and have already been reminded of why it is called the best league in the world. The action has been relentless, with lots of great games having already taken place. By now, it is slightly easier to figure out how the season may pan out as we have an indicator of how each team has started the season.

For most of the big clubs, the 2018-19 Premier League season has gone off to a perfect start. However, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have struggled in places and will have to chase from the get-go. Among the other sides to gain two wins out of two are Watford and Bournemouth, both of which have impressed so far.

The coming round of games will be an opportunity to make things right and forget about any slip-ups in the opening two games for some teams, while others will want to build on the good starts they have had. Only a handful of sides will get what they want out of this weekend, while the rest will have to lick their wounds, get back up and move on.

Among the top games of the weekend are Manchester United vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs West Ham and Newcastle vs Chelsea. Here are some predictions for what might happen in these games, and a few others:

#5 Manchester City and Liverpool will continue their hot starts


Sala
Salah, Mane and co. are ready for the weekend.

Liverpool and Manchester City are likely to battle for the title this season with both having started off their campaigns exceptionally. Last season's runaway champions have won their opening two games, scoring eight goals in the process. Similarly, the Reds also have six points. They are yet to concede a goal this season after spending heavily on new goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Both Man City and Liverpool should keep their perfect record intact when they face Wolves and Brighton respectively. Wolves have signed a whole team of new players on their return to top flight football, but it will take time for the pieces to come together. The rampant Citizens will look to get another big win at the Molineux.

The revitalised Reds have not been at their sharpest so far this season, but are sitting pretty with maximum points. They will host a Brighton side coming off a great victory over Manchester United, but facing Liverpool at Anfield is a much bigger ask. They will have last season's final day lingering in their minds, as the Reds beat them 4-0 to end the league season on a high.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Eden Hazard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rafael Benitez Football Top 5/Top 10 Unai Emery
Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Premier League: 5 Players That Should be Dropped for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea will win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 6 things we learned from matchday...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
The Best Premier League XI from the 2000s 
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 best budget options for Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 10 best opening day fixtures in history 
RELATED STORY
5 takeaways from the first weekend of Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 worst players from the weekend
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 4 predictions for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Today WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Today AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Today ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Today HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Today SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us