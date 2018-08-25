Premier League 2018/19: Five predictions for Gameweek 3

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 785 // 25 Aug 2018, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

United vs Spurs will likely be the game of the weekend.

We are two games into the new Premier League season and have already been reminded of why it is called the best league in the world. The action has been relentless, with lots of great games having already taken place. By now, it is slightly easier to figure out how the season may pan out as we have an indicator of how each team has started the season.

For most of the big clubs, the 2018-19 Premier League season has gone off to a perfect start. However, the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have struggled in places and will have to chase from the get-go. Among the other sides to gain two wins out of two are Watford and Bournemouth, both of which have impressed so far.

The coming round of games will be an opportunity to make things right and forget about any slip-ups in the opening two games for some teams, while others will want to build on the good starts they have had. Only a handful of sides will get what they want out of this weekend, while the rest will have to lick their wounds, get back up and move on.

Among the top games of the weekend are Manchester United vs Tottenham, Arsenal vs West Ham and Newcastle vs Chelsea. Here are some predictions for what might happen in these games, and a few others:

#5 Manchester City and Liverpool will continue their hot starts

Salah, Mane and co. are ready for the weekend.

Liverpool and Manchester City are likely to battle for the title this season with both having started off their campaigns exceptionally. Last season's runaway champions have won their opening two games, scoring eight goals in the process. Similarly, the Reds also have six points. They are yet to concede a goal this season after spending heavily on new goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Both Man City and Liverpool should keep their perfect record intact when they face Wolves and Brighton respectively. Wolves have signed a whole team of new players on their return to top flight football, but it will take time for the pieces to come together. The rampant Citizens will look to get another big win at the Molineux.

The revitalised Reds have not been at their sharpest so far this season, but are sitting pretty with maximum points. They will host a Brighton side coming off a great victory over Manchester United, but facing Liverpool at Anfield is a much bigger ask. They will have last season's final day lingering in their minds, as the Reds beat them 4-0 to end the league season on a high.

1 / 5 NEXT