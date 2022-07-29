Ranking the attacking trios of the Premier League top six

With the Premier League returning in less than two weeks, fans and experts are eager to see what their team can offer in the new season.

Last season went down to the wire, with Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on game week 38 being enough to give Pep Guardiola a fourth Premier League title in six years. Liverpool finished one point behind the eventual champions.

Since the final day of the season, five of the big six sides have made alterations to their attack, with Manchester United being the exception. As the new season commences next week, here's how the front three of the top six rank.

#6 Gabriel Martinelli- Gabriel Jesus- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City earlier in the summer. He is a decent striker who improves the Arsenal attack. The Brazilian attacker scored eight league goals last season and his late-season form was crucial to Manchester City’s title win.

His supporting cast, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, showed their quality last season. Saka recorded 11 goals last season. Martinelli also had a decent season and will be looking to improve on his six league goals from last season.The inexperience in Arsenal’s attack is why they rank sixth.

#5 Marcus Rashford- Anthony Martial- Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Rashford scored four goals last season

The Red Devils endured an awful 2021-22 campaign, finishing the season sixth in the table. Rashford was abysmal last season and dropped down the pecking order in the latter stages of the season. He only scored four league goals last season.

Sancho and Martial also endured torrid seasons. Sancho has passed the adaptability stage and will be looking to improve this season.

Martial only managed one league goal last season in 17 games for Manchester United and Sevilla combined. The Frenchman will be hoping to put the terrible season behind him and improve under the guidance of new manager Erik ten Hag.

United’s attack have quality and can be dangerous, if their pre-season is anything to go by.

#4 Mason Mount- Kai Havertz- Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Havertz and Mount in action against Norwich.

Chelsea managed 76 goals last season. Sterling's introduction to the attack provides Chelsea with a proven goal scorer in the ranks. Sterling gives the Blues a different dynamism in their attack with his predatory instincts and skills. The striker arrived for £47.5 million.

Mount was also impressive for the blues last season, recording 21 goal contributions (11 goals,10 assists) in the league. Kai Havertz only managed eight league goals last season and was often criticized for his shaky finishing but he too will only improve for the club with age. Chelsea's improved attack is only enough to rank them fourth in the list.

#3 Heung Min Son- Harry Kane- Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son won the Premier League golden boot last season

Harry Kane and Son Heung Min are the most dangerous duo in Premier League history. The pair recorded 56 goal contributions (40 goals and 16 assists) last season, with Son winning the golden boot. The pair will be hoping for more of the same in the new season.

Earlier in the summer, Spurs signed Richarlison from Everton for £60 million. Richarlison has shown his abilities in the Premier League in past seasons. He registered 10 goals for a struggling Everton side last season.

With him in the attack, accompanying Kane and Son, the Spurs frontline looks as dangerous as ever, making them rank third in the list.

#2 Luiz Diaz- Darwin Nunez- Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah scored 23 Premier League goals last season.

Liverpool scored a staggering 94 goals last season. Their star man, Salah, won the golden boot for 23 goals scored. The departure of Sadio Mane may affect the club to some degree but they have a quality replacement in Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan signed from Benfica for a £85 million after a stellar season in Europe.

Nunez scored 32 goals in all competitions last season and was crucial to Benfica’s Champions League run. Luis Diaz and Salah remain a threat and Liverpool’s attack may just guide them to a 20th league title. The quality of the attack is undisputed, ranking them second.

#1 Phil Foden- Erling Haaland- Riyard Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez celebrating Man City's Premier League win.

The Champions have sold Sterling and Jesus to Chelsea and Arsenal since the final day. Not without a replacement, The Citizens won the race for Erling Haaland paying £51 million for the Norwegian to improve their attack.

Mahrez and Foden were crucial to City's league win last season. The pair scored 20 goals between them. How they’ll compliment Halaand will be intriguing to watch but nonetheless, this is the best attack in the Premier League on paper.

