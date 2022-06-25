PSG identify Premier League linked defender as a potential replacement for Presnel Kimpembe: Reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are considering their options in the market in case centre-back Presnel Kimpembe leaves the club this summer. The French international has two years left on his current contract with the Parisians. He has hinted at a possible move away from the Parc des Princes while away on national duty.

The French giants, meanwhile, have decided on who they would target if Kimpembe leaves. Turkish outlet Fanatik, via Inside Futbol, reported that Attila Szalai is on PSG's radar to replace their regular centre-back. Their sporting director Luis Campos is said to have identified the Fenerbache defender as the right fit for the Parisian backline.

Another report by Turkish outlet En Son Haber, via Inside Futbol, suggests that Newcastle United are also interested in signing Szalai. These links have emerged due to the growing uncertainty around the Magpies' primary defensive target Sven Botman.

The Premier League club have been unable to strike a deal for Botman due to Lille's demands and AC Milan's interest in the centre-back. Eddie Howe is believed to have given his nod for the signing of the Fenerbache defender if they fail to sign the Lille centre-back.

They call him the Hungarian Van Dijk for a reason. Attila Szalai was immense against England last night.5/7 defensive duels won🧠 10 interceptions12 recoveries2/2 loose balls won5 passes into the final 3rd.They call him the Hungarian Van Dijk for a reason. 🇭🇺 Attila Szalai was immense against England last night. ✅ 5/7 defensive duels won 🧠 10 interceptions ⚡️ 12 recoveries💪 2/2 loose balls won ➡️ 5 passes into the final 3rd. They call him the Hungarian Van Dijk for a reason. https://t.co/tWKPq2kCUG

However, with PSG looming around the Hungary international, it will be difficult for Newcastle to convince him to join them. Fanatik also reported that the Ligue 1 champions could launch a €15m bid for Kimpembe's potential replacement.

Szalai impressed with Fenerbahce and his national side in the 2021-22 campaign. He was a mainstay at the heart of the defense for the Turkish club with 42 appearances across all competitions.

PSG have decided to part ways with 29-year-old striker

Mauro Icardi's time at the Parc des Princes is nearing its end. The French giants have decided to sell the striker, who joined them from Inter Milan in 2019. The Argentine has failed to live up to the hype in his three years with the club, especially since signing permanently in 2020.

A report by Fichajes mentions AC Milan and Napoli as interested parties for the PSG striker's signature.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur If Sassuolo rejects PSG's latest offer for Gianluca Scamacca, the French club plans to improve their offer by including Mauro Icardi plus money. #Sassuolo If Sassuolo rejects PSG's latest offer for Gianluca Scamacca, the French club plans to improve their offer by including Mauro Icardi plus money. #PSG 🚨 If Sassuolo rejects PSG's latest offer for Gianluca Scamacca, the French club plans to improve their offer by including Mauro Icardi plus money. #PSG #Sassuolo https://t.co/JrLqk8Is89

Icardi's market valuation has gone completely downhill in the last three years. He joined the French club in 2019 on loan at a time when his value was at €80m. Now, it has come down to just €22m.

He played 92 matches for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists.

