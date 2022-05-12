PSG offer 'blank cheque' to complete signing of sought after Barcelona star: Reports

There is no shortage of suitors in the market for Barcelona starlet Gavi, with various European giants interested in adding him to their ranks, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, president Nasser El-Khelaifi is an admirer of the young midfielder and will look to prioritize his signing.

Having already taken away Barcelona's former superstars like Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi at crucial stages, the Ligue 1 giants could deliver another blow by signing Gavi. The youngster has been a vital cog under Xavi Hernandez and PSG are willing to go as far as offering the Catalans a blank cheque to secure his signature, as per the aforementioned source.

However, the report also states that ludicrous money will not be as vital in the deal because the 17-year old is interested in continuing under Xavi.

Gavi's current Barcelona contract expires in 2023. Alarm bells will ring in the Catalan camp if they are unable to tie the midfielder to a new deal soon because he also has a release clause of €50 million.

New meeting in the coming days to complete new deal until June 2026. Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “Gavi wants to stay here. We have been talking for a long time and all parties see Gavi as Barça player for many years to come”, he told Movistar via @ReshadRahman_ New meeting in the coming days to complete new deal until June 2026. Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “Gavi wants to stay here. We have been talking for a long time and all parties see Gavi as Barça player for many years to come”, he told Movistar via @ReshadRahman_ 🔵🔴 #FCBNew meeting in the coming days to complete new deal until June 2026. https://t.co/IHd8uOpCKH

Since making his debut this season last year, the Spanish international has made 48 appearances for the Blaugrana and has contributed two goals and six assists. He is a powerhouse in the middle of the park who loves to compete fiercely for the ball and his introduction to the PSG midfield will provide them with a tireless engine.

PSG to face competition from English and German giants for Barcelona ace's signature

El Nacional revealed that the Parisians are not the only ones willing to go all the way to get their hands on Gavi. As many as three offers are lined up for the 17-year old, including one from the Ligue 1 champions. It is certainly worrying for Barcelona as all three deals will reportedly offer the midfielder a higher salary than the Camp Nou outfit will.

The other two interested parties are Bayern Munich and Liverpool, who consider PSG's target to be an ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield. The Bavarians could lose three of their midfielders in the summer, namely Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso and Marco Roca. This will call for signings and Julian Nagelsmann likes Gavi a lot.

| Pablo Gavi is the Barcelona player with the most cards this season.



13 Yellow cards

1 Red card

Jurgen Klopp is also optimistic that the Reds will try their best to sign the Barcelona man and believes he will fit well into their system. Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool have won the Champions League in recent years and are selling Gavi a more ambitious project than PSG could.

