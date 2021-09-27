PSG’s possible starting XI for Champions League encounter against Manchester City

PSG will face their first formidable test of the season when they welcome reigning Premier League winners Manchester City to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (September 28).

After a busy summer of world-class acquisitions, PSG are buzzing in Ligue 1. The runaway league leaders have won all eight of their games this season and are already a whopping nine points clear of second-placed Lens. Considering their extensive summer overhaul, PSG's Ligue 1 dominance is almost guaranteed.

However, it is the Champions League which the Parisians are looking to conquer this season. PSG got their campaign in the competition underway with a disappointing draw away at Club Brugges. But things are about to get tougher against last season's finalists Manchester City, who have one of the best rosters on the continent.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Which game will be most entertaining? 🍿



#UCL Matchday 2! 🙌Which game will be most entertaining? 🍿 Matchday 2! 🙌



Which game will be most entertaining? 🍿



#UCL

Ahead of their mouthwatering kick-off against Manchester City, here's a look at PSG's probable starting XI:

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma will look to get going against Manchester City.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the game at the moment. Only 22, Donnarumma played a key role in Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 campaign before arriving at PSG.

The former AC Milan custodian has made only two appearances for his new club this season, both in Ligue 1. There have been reports of Donnarumma unhappy about playing second fiddle to Keylor Navas. But against City on Tuesday, the young Italian is expected to make his Champions League debut.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Donnarumma will be PSG starter GK, no doubt” - Raiola said one week ago. Donnarumma is understood to be “happy” in Paris despite rumours. He expected to have competition with Navas and he’s respecting Keylor - but he knows that PSG is banking on him for the future. 🇫🇷🇮🇹 #PSG “Donnarumma will be PSG starter GK, no doubt” - Raiola said one week ago. Donnarumma is understood to be “happy” in Paris despite rumours. He expected to have competition with Navas and he’s respecting Keylor - but he knows that PSG is banking on him for the future. 🇫🇷🇮🇹 #PSG



“Donnarumma will be PSG starter GK, no doubt” - Raiola said one week ago.

Donnarumma has kept one clean sheet for his new club. He'll look to double that tally against Pep Guardiola's men in the French capital on Tuesday.

Also Read: “I have not decided my XI” - Pochettino provides update on Lionel Messi’s return for PSG

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra