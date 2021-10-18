Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue to attract attention, as their star-studded roster produces one victory after the other.
While the results have been positive, there have been questions raised about the cohesion of the side. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is under immense pressure to get things right this season, and one small mistake could end his stint in Paris.
The Parisian giants will play RB Leipzig in their thrid group-stage game of the 2021-22 Champions League next. PSG are the favourites to win the Champions League this season, and produced a superb performance against Manchester City in their last outing.
On that note, here's a look at PSG's possible starting XI for their Champions League game against RB Leipzig.
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma
There have been debates about who should be PSG's starting goalkeeper. Both Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma deserve to start on a regular basis.
After rumours linking him with a move away from PSG surfaced recently, Donnarumma has received much more game time. The Italy international joined PSG on a free transfer this summer, after an excellent Euro 2020 campaign for his national team.
Donnarumma is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game at the moment. Meanwhile, Navas has done little wrong since joining PSG, but Donnarumma is a big name who clearly has edged ahead of the Costa Rica international. The 22-year old looks like the present and the future of the club.