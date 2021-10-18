Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue to attract attention, as their star-studded roster produces one victory after the other.

While the results have been positive, there have been questions raised about the cohesion of the side. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is under immense pressure to get things right this season, and one small mistake could end his stint in Paris.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi PSG director Leonardo: "Messi was convinced to stay at Barça. We opened official talks once Barça announced that Messi would be leaving and it was great because it was a surprise for everyone. Messi with Mbappé and Neymar is something great... I love it". 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG PSG director Leonardo: "Messi was convinced to stay at Barça. We opened official talks once Barça announced that Messi would be leaving and it was great because it was a surprise for everyone. Messi with Mbappé and Neymar is something great... I love it". 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG #Messi

The Parisian giants will play RB Leipzig in their thrid group-stage game of the 2021-22 Champions League next. PSG are the favourites to win the Champions League this season, and produced a superb performance against Manchester City in their last outing.

On that note, here's a look at PSG's possible starting XI for their Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy Training & Press Conference

There have been debates about who should be PSG's starting goalkeeper. Both Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma deserve to start on a regular basis.

After rumours linking him with a move away from PSG surfaced recently, Donnarumma has received much more game time. The Italy international joined PSG on a free transfer this summer, after an excellent Euro 2020 campaign for his national team.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea had the chance to sign Donnarumma as free agent, months ago. The board wanted to trust Mendy as “he’s our goalkeeper for next years too” 🔵 #CFC 7 years ago Edouard was unemployed, lining up at a local job center & ready to quit football. Now he’s untouchable at Chelsea. Chelsea had the chance to sign Donnarumma as free agent, months ago. The board wanted to trust Mendy as “he’s our goalkeeper for next years too” 🔵 #CFC7 years ago Edouard was unemployed, lining up at a local job center & ready to quit football. Now he’s untouchable at Chelsea. https://t.co/P0UHC53nqd

Donnarumma is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game at the moment. Meanwhile, Navas has done little wrong since joining PSG, but Donnarumma is a big name who clearly has edged ahead of the Costa Rica international. The 22-year old looks like the present and the future of the club.

