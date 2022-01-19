PSG star's agent to hold talks with clubs in Italy this weekend - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Layvin Kurzawa's representative Mikael Silvestre is set to travel to Italy to talk to several clubs over a potential transfer for his client, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Kurzawa does not have a place in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the season and is available for a transfer during the ongoing transfer window. The defender's agent Silvestre has been trying to find a club for him this month.

Chelsea, who are reportedly in the market for a new left-back, have been offered the chance to sign Kurzawa. However, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is not keen on signing the France international.

While West Ham United have been credited with an interest in acquiring Kurzawa's services, they are yet to make a move for him. Silvestre has reportedly accepted that it is difficult to find his client a club in the Premier League this month.

According to the aforementioned source, Silvestre is hopeful of finding a buyer for Kurzawa in Serie A and is set to fly to Italy this weekend. The Frenchman's agent intends to hold talks with several clubs across the country.

Inter Milan, Napoli and Lazio are reportedly long-term admirers of the left-back. Silvestre will be looking to convince one of the clubs to sign Kurzawa from PSG before the transfer window slams shut.

Some clubs in Italy are said to have enquired about the possibility of acquiring Kurzawa's services recently, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna. It remains to be seen if one of those sides intends to step up their interest in the 29-year-old.

Layvin Kurzawa has fallen out of favour at PSG

PSG signed Layvin Kurzawa from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco for a fee in the region of €25m in 2015. The left-back has since made 153 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians, scoring 14 and assisting 23 goals in the process.

The 29-year-old still has two more years remaining on his current contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, he has fallen out of favor at the club and does not appear to have a place in their plans for the future.

Kurzawa has played only one match for PSG so far this season. The Frenchman's only appearance for the team came against Lille in the Trophee des Champions back in August. He came on as a late substitute in the game and amassed just nine minutes of playing time.

