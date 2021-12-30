Ranking the 10 best managers in world football this year (2021)

A manager’s standing in world football can be a fluid situation, due to the constantly evolving and changing landscape. Few managers have influenced the game on a fundamental level. Many have tried and failed to replicate those successes, albeit to varying degrees.

Some managers achieve great success on a shoestring budget, while some have war chests that could match the GDP of a small nation. At the end of the season, what matters most is that these managers win games and trophies. The only tangible measures of success in football is breaking records, high win rates, and burgeoning trophy cabinets.

Football management at the top level is a difficult and thankless job, with many managers getting fired mid-season. They are often forced out before they can reap the fruits of their labour at the club.

However, the managers on this list haven't had such problems thus far. They have been the best in the game this year. They have bested their fellow managers tactically on several occasions while winning silverware for their teams. Without further ado, here's a look at the ten best managers in world football this year:

#10 Mauricio Pochettino | PSG

Paris Saint Germain vs RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

The popular Argentine once played as a centre-back for PSG, and now he currently manages the French giants.

After leaving his managerial post at Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, Mauricio Pochettino joined the Parisians at the start of this year. Pochettino is highly notable for his work with Spurs, taking them to the first Champions League final in 2019.

Sky Sports @SkySports



Former 🗣 "He improves players."Former #MUFC right back, Paul Parker is keen to see Mauricio Pochettino take the top job at Old Trafford. 🗣 "He improves players."Former #MUFC right back, Paul Parker is keen to see Mauricio Pochettino take the top job at Old Trafford. https://t.co/1iC3CaTZW5

This year, the Espanyol legend has managed one of the most potent attacks in world football. The addition of Lionel Messi to a star-studded outfit that included Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel di Maria has taken the world by storm.

However, Pochettino is yet to harness his attacking options to optimum effect, with Messi struggling to light up Ligue 1. Nevertheless, the Argentine manager led PSG to two trophies this year, including the Coupe de France, but the league title eluded him. That's something he's looking good to win next year, as PSG have a 13-point lead atop the Ligue 1 standings.

#9 Simone Inzaghi | Inter Milan

AS Roma vs FC Internazionale - Serie A

Since the former Lazio striker returned to the Stadio Olimpico as a manager in 2016, I Biancocelesti have flourished.

Although he is yet to win Serie A as a manager, partly due to Juventus’ dominance, Inzaghi has guided the Romans to three domestic trophies. He notably drove Lazio to the Supercoppa Italiana twice in three years and the Coppa Italia in 2019.

This year, Lazio were back in the Europa League after Inzaghi led them to a sixth-place finish in Serie A. However, his major achievements this season started off when he became Inter Milan manager in July.

Although the Nerrazurri sold off key striker Romelu Lukaku, Inzaghi has had no issues catapulting the team atop the league table. In 19 games this season, Inter have won 14 and drawn four. Inzaghi's men are currently four points ahead of second-placed Milan as they look to successfully defend their league title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav