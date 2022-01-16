Ranking 10 most expensive strikers aged 30 and above in football history

Footballers are getting quicker, cleverer and fitter with every passing year. Gone are the days when strikers would retire a few years into their thirties. Modern technology, club dieticians and fitness programmes have made it possible for most players to thrive despite being well 'past their prime'.

There is just something about goalscorers that makes even the stingiest of club owners open up their pockets. Often, centre-forwards can play a key role in winning trophies, negotiating relegation battles or securing European spots.

However, in the past two decades, there has been a lot of emphasis on signing strikers above the age of 30. It is perhaps because they are wiser, more experienced, and do their primary job of scoring goals better than most. Thus, it is no surprise that extravagant amounts have been spent over the years to procure them.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most expensive strikers aged 30 and above in football history.

#10 Olivier Giroud - €17 million (2018)

Olivier Giroud was a bargain signing, considering what he achieved during his stint at Chelsea.

The French striker had arrived in the Premier League in 2012. Although not a big-game player, the centre-forward managed 105 goals and 45 assists in 253 games for Arsenal. However, he was offload by the club in January 2018, following the arrival of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea happily swooped up the 33-year-old for a mere €17 million. Although he was not expected to play a massive part, he turned quite a few heads with his performances.

Giroud lacked the pace to get past defenders, but his ability to bring his teammates into the game made him a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The French international went on to play a pivotal role in their 2018 FA Cup and 2019 UEFA Europa League triumphs. His contributions were also vital in Chelsea securing a top-four spot alongside some talented youngsters in Frank Lampard's first season (2019-20) at the club.

The former Arsenal striker eventually left the Blues last summer, following their UEFA Champions League triumph. He may not have been a prolific goalscorer for Chelsea. However, his 53 goal contributions in 119 appearances shall always be remembered fondly by the West London faithful.

#9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - €21 million (2012)

Paris Saint-Germain FC v Stade Rennais FC - Ligue 1

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played at some of the best clubs in the world during his illustrious career.

He is currently plying his trade at AC Milan,, but one can argue that the Swede played his best football at Paris Saint-Germain. Although the French club often splash the cash on transfers without blinking an eye, the Malmo academy graduate turned out to be an inexpensive signing.

Following his first stint with the Rossoneri, Ligue 1 giants PSG brought the then-31-year-old to the Parc des Princes for €21 million in the summer of 2012.

It proved to be arguably the most successful transfer for PSG since their acquisition by their Qatari owners.

In the four years he spent in the French capital, Ibrahimovic scored 156 goals and provided 61 assists in just 180 appearances. He helped the club win four Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, four French Super Cups, and three French league Cups.

He may not have been able to win the elusive-Champions League for PSG, but he had a glorious stint with them nonetheless. Since leaving them on a free transfer in 2016, he has played for Manchester United and LA Galaxy before arriving in the red half of Milan again.

#8 Nikola Kalinic - €22.5 million (2017)

Tottenham Hotspur vs AC Milan - International Champions Cup 2018

Nikola Kalinic is one of the oddest signings in AC Milan history. The Croatian international had a great stint at Fiorentina, so Milan were ready to try him out at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri signed him on an initial loan deal in 2017 with the option of buying him the next year.

The centre-forward only had 12 goal contributions in 41 games in his first season, but then-Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was convinced of Kalinic's abilities.

The Serie A giants signed the then-30-year-old for €22.5 million with an eye on returning to the Champions League. Unfortunately, due to Serie A's financial fair play rules, they had to sell him that same summer for €15 million.

It was a massive setback for the club, but they will not feel a lot of regret over it, as Kalinic has only scored 14 goals for three different clubs since his Milan departure.

