Ranking the 10 greatest goalkeepers with the most penalty saves in the 21st century

Goalkeepers are the most blamed and the least praised players of a team. The shot-stoppers have the power to turn games upside down and save the team from their mediocre performances.

Despite literally putting their body on the line and making superhuman saves, one mistake is often enough for people to judge their whole career.

Along with the primary obligation, goalkeepers are also the catalysts for many counter-attacks. So along with preventing goals, they also contribute to scoring goals, albeit indirectly.

There are plenty of other ways goalkeepers can make an impact, however, in this article, we will be analyzing their nail-biting responsibility of them all, the penalty saves.

With the odds of scoring and saving at 50 per cent, goalkeepers are never burdened with too many expectations. But making a save from the 12-yard spot not only motivates them but also improves the morale of the teams to fight back.

However, this is not a role every goalkeeper specializes in. Although many players share the same spot, we will be ranking only the 10 of the greatest goalkeepers with the most penalty saves this century:

Note: All stats are as listed on Transfermarkt

#10 Gianluigi Donnarumma - 16 saves

Italy Training & Press Conference

One will surely envy the career the Italian has recorded so far. At just 22 years of age, Gianluigi Donnarumma has already neared a mammoth 300 appearances, a feat that a normal player takes at least four more years to achieve.

Donnarumma is unlike any other goalkeeper. He made his professional debut for AC Milan at the age of 16, making him the second youngest Italian goalkeeper to start a match.

With maturity far beyond his age, the current PSG player has made 16 penalty saves so far. Considering he has way more than a decade left in his tank, he can easily get to the top of this list.

#9 Hugo Lloris - 17 saves

Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse: Group A - UEFA Europa Conference League

The 34-year-old World Cup-winning Frenchman has become famous for his saves in the last few years. He is part of the Tottenham Hotspur squad that rose from ground zero and Lloris' contributions have played a huge role in it.

Before joining the Premier League side, he had created a name while playing for OGC Nice and Lyon.

With more than 800 appearances made throughout his career, Lloris ranks ninth on the list with 17 saves.

#8 Tim Howard - 18 saves

Norwich City v Everton - Premier League

The most capped U.S. goalkeeper has saved 18 penalties in the 21st century. Howard's performances attracted Manchester United, who signed him in 2003. It was a good start to his life in England, but after the Red Devils signed Edwin van der Sar, he fell down the pecking order.

However, a move to Everton rejuvenated him and this is where he became one of the best spot-kick stoppers in the world. In 2009, he saved two penalties against his former club, Manchester United, to guide Everton to the FA Cup final.

