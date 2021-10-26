Ranking the 10 most valuable clubs in world football - October 2021

Plenty of clubs conducted shrewd business in the transfer market this summer due to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to abate.

Loan deals remained the preferred mode of business for many clubs, but the summer also saw some high-profile transfers. Arguably the two best players to have graced the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, moved to pastures anew.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United for the first time in more than a decade, while Messi landed at PSG after Barcelona didn't renew his contract. Manchester City and Chelsea splurged in excess of €100 million to land Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku, respectively. Other top six clubs in the Premier League also made significant alterations to their rosters.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid snapped up Copa America 2021 winner Rodrigo de Paul. Bayern Munich landed Leipzig duo Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer. Real Madrid signed exciting teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga following a failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Barcelona and PSG made a spate of high-profile free transfers to bolster their squads as well.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most valuable clubs at the moment:

#10 Barcelona - €672 million

Barcelona are one of the most valuable teams in the world.

Barcelona have largely been in the news this summer for the exit of their club legend and talisman Lionel Messi. The Blaugrana, who have one of the biggest wage bills of any club, couldn't offer Messi a new contract owing to La Liga's financial fair-play rules.

However, they did acquire Memphis Depay (valued at €45 million), Sergio Aguero (€15 million) and Eric Garcia (€20 million) on free transfers. Depay has made a decent start to life at Camp Nou, scoring four times across competitions.

Nevertheless, Barcelona have struggled in the post-Messi era. After nine league games, the Blaugrana are ninth in the table. In the Champions League, they have lost two of their three group games.

OptaJose @OptaJose 2 - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is the first @FCBarcelona player to be directly involved in a goal in each of his first two @LaLigaEN games (one goal and one assist) since Cesc Fàbregas 🇪🇸 (two and one) and Alexis Sánchez 🇨🇱 (one and one) in September 2011. Providential. 2 - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is the first @FCBarcelona player to be directly involved in a goal in each of his first two @LaLigaEN games (one goal and one assist) since Cesc Fàbregas 🇪🇸 (two and one) and Alexis Sánchez 🇨🇱 (one and one) in September 2011. Providential. https://t.co/bHMpsUjsiI

Despite their struggles following Messi's exit, Barcelona have a promising roster. Their most expensive players are Frenkie de Jong (€90 million) and the prodigious Pedri (€80 million).

La Masia graduate Ansu Fati (€60 million), who recently returned after a long injury layoff, and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (€55 million) are also valued at over €50 million. Barcelona's two most expensive flops, Ousmane Dembele (€50 million) and Philippe Coutinho (€20 million), are the other valuable players on their roster.

#9 Tottenham Hotspur - €697 million

Tottenham Hotspur have one of the most valuable teams in the world.

With a squad value of close to €700 million, Tottenham Hotspur are the ninth-most expensive team in club football at the moment.

The 2021-22 Premier League leaders spent €67 million to land Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Pape Sarr this summer. But it was no bigger a win than staving off Manchester City to keep hold of their prolific scorer Harry Kane, who is valued at €120 million.

The England international recently opened his account this season, but his striker partner Son Heung-Min has been on song. The €85-million-rated South Korean has scored four league goals, including one against holders Manchester City on the opening day of the season.

After nine league games, Spurs are sixth in the points table.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Harry Kane opens his Premier League account for the season! 😍 How many will get this term? 🤔 Harry Kane opens his Premier League account for the season! 😍 How many will get this term? 🤔 https://t.co/CIm0J8qjAz

Other valuable personnel on the Spurs' roster are the injured Tanguy Ndombele (€45 million), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (€40 million) and their on-loan centre-back Cristian Romero (€35 million). Their captain Hugo Lloris, who is valued at €9 million, started his campaign with three consecutive clean sheets, but hasn't kept one in his last six.

#8 Atletico Madrid - €746 million

Atletico Madrid have fared well this season.

Atletico Madrid haven't made too many changes to their roster this summer. Frenchman Antoine Griezmann has returned to the Wanda Metropolitano, while Rodrigo De Paul has arrived from Serie A.

With a decent blend of youth and experience, Atletico have quality and depth in every department of their roster. Despite losing only one of their opening nine games, the La Liga holders are three points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid. Atletico have a game in hand on their cross-city rivals, though. However, they have struggled in Europe.

OptaJose @OptaJose 4 - Atlético Madrid are winless in four home UEFA @ChampionsLeague matches (D3 L1), their joint-longest run without a home win in the competition (also four in December 2009). Challenge. 4 - Atlético Madrid are winless in four home UEFA @ChampionsLeague matches (D3 L1), their joint-longest run without a home win in the competition (also four in December 2009). Challenge. https://t.co/fvv5sXDrws

In Jan Oblak (€70 million), Atletico Madrid have arguably the best custodian in La Liga, and in all of Europe too. Jose Gimenez (€80 million) and Stefan Savic (€25 million) form an experienced centre-back duo.

The Rojiblancos also have experienced campaigners like Marcos Llorente (€80 million), captain Koke (€60 million), Yannik Carrasco (€40 million) and De Paul.

In attack, Atletico have the exciting 21-year-old Joao Felix to complement Luis Suarez (€15 million) and the returning Griezmann (€50 million).

#7 Real Madrid - €756 million

Karim Benzema has been on song for Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid are one of the form teams in Europe at the moment, despite their shock defeat at home to Champions League debutants Sheriff. Carlo Ancelotti's men are three points clear at the top of La Liga, albeit having played one game more.

That's impressive after they saw their manager Zinedine Zidane leave the club this summer. Following the Frenchman's exit, the club's two defensive mainstays, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, also left for pastures anew. Madrid signed David Alaba on a free transfer in the summer and the former Bayern man has made a good start to life in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid did bring in the exciting Eduardo Camavinga to bolster their aging midfield after failing in their pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe. Despite Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos being on the wrong side of 30, Madrid haven't faced too many difficulties this campaign thus far.

Benzema, in particular, has been in the form of his life, bagging 11 goals and eight assists across competitions.

Goal @goal Real Madrid defeat Barcelona 2-1 in a thrilling Clasico 🙌 Real Madrid defeat Barcelona 2-1 in a thrilling Clasico 🙌 https://t.co/rJZkQ1vtXR

There is no doubt Madrid have a lot of experience in their roster, starting with their most valuable player Casemiro (€70 million). The defensive midfielder is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position. The same also goes for their custodian Thibault Courtois (€60 million) and Alaba (€55 million).

Meanwhile, the teenager Camavinga is also valued at €55 million, while 23-year-old midfielder Fede Valverde is worth €65 million. Left-back Ferland Mendy and winger Vinicius Junior are valued at €50 million. However, the likes of Gareth Bale (€10 million), Dani Carvajal (€25 million) and Isco (€15 million) have seen their valuations drop.

