Ranking the 10 most valuable clubs in the world right now (June, 2022)

Football is the most watched sport on the planet, courtesy of which it is a massive money-making vehicle for all clubs involved. Every top side deals in the millions every week, but there are only a few that churn out revenues in the billions year after year.

These teams possess the best players in the world, the best infrastructure and have the best partnership deals. These factors, coupled with the unbridled support of the fans, deliver trophies and success on a consistent basis and drive up the value of the club.

On that note, let's take a look at 10 of the most valuable clubs in the world right now (2022).

Note: These rankings are as per Forbes.

#10 Tottenham Hotspur- €2.2BN

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur may not have won a trophy in nearly fifteen years but the North London club are one of the biggest clubs in Europe at the moment.

Spurs recently sealed Champions League football for next season, with Antonio Conte building a formidable squad. Hence, the club now have a wonderful state-of-the-art stadium, some of the best players in world football, and an incredible coach.

So it is no surprise that they are valued at €2.2BN and might also start winning titles again soon.

#9 Juventus- €2.3BN

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Juventus are Italian royalty and their dominance in Serie A in contemporary times is evidence of the same.

The Old Lady had won the title nine times in a row, before the spell was broken by Inter Milan in 2020-21, thanks to the club's transfer strategy. Although they have played below their standards in the last two seasons, the club are going through a rebuilding phase.

Regardless, Juventus, who are valued at €2.3BN, will come back stronger next season with Massimiliano Allegri ready to take the side back to the top of Italian football.

#8 Chelsea- €2.9BN

Watford v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea recently came under new ownership as the Todd Boehley-led consortium bought the club for a reported £4.25BN. Although this figure reportedly also includes a £1.6BN loan of the former owner, it puts into context the size of the club.

Roman Abramovich ensured the Blues were on top of European football over the last two decades through his relentless spending power. The new owners will want to carry on this philosophy, even though they may not adopt the same transfer strategies.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK The 6 richest football club owners in the world once Todd Boehly takes over at Chelsea. The 6 richest football club owners in the world once Todd Boehly takes over at Chelsea. https://t.co/sOtOWsgK5E

Chelsea have been one of the most decorated clubs in English football over the last 20 years, and their €2.9BN valuation is rightly justified.

#7 Paris Saint-Germain- €3BN

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain have one of the richest owners in world football and have dominated the French league over the last decade for the same reason.

The Ligue 1 club are famous for buying the most prominent players in the market, as evidenced by Lionel Messi's signing last summer. On top of this, they have also retained Kylian Mbappe's services for a couple more years, thereby proving their financial might.

PSG may not have won the Champions League yet, but they are perennial favorites to do so with the riches at their disposal. The club's €3BN valuation might also increase once they get their hands on Europe's coveted trophy.

#6 Manchester City- €4BN

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester City are a force to reckon with and the Citizens have proved the same by winning four Premier League titles in the last five years.

Pep Guardiola's boyshave been one of the best sides in Europe over the last decade, thanks to their spending power and player development. The UCL title has eluded them during this period but they are not all that far away from winning it either.

The side are producing world class talent at the youth level while the Etihad Stadium is one of the best in the business. They also recently signed Erling Haaland, who is not only a fantastic young signing but also a major marketing tool.

The club's €4BN valuation might rocket up if they continue to win trophies and sign players of a similar mould in the coming years.

#5 FC Bayern Munich- €4.1BN

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Like Manchester City, Bayern Munich have dominated their domestic league in Germany relentlessly.

But unlike the English champions, the Allianz Arena outfit do not spend as lavishly on signings. They poach the best players from their rivals with the occasional big-money signing. However, they always bring in the best coaches to hone their young talent as well as to keep their star-studded senior squad playing at a top level.

Their success on the European stage has also been well-documented, courtesy of which it is no co-incidence that they are valued at €4.1BN.

#4 Liverpool- €4.2BN

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool were the most consistent side across Europe this season as they played every possible game they could. It resulted in them winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

In the process, they also secured a 2nd place finish in the league before losing out to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Over the last seven years, Jurgen Klopp has built a squad capable of challenging on all fronts. The Reds are also in the midst of building a new stadium which will take the outfit to the next level.

At €4.2BN, Liverpool are the 4th most valuable club in the world but they could be higher up the list in the next couple of years.

#3 Manchester United- €4.3BN

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Manchester United have not won a Premier League title since 2013 and have not won a UCL trophy since 2008. However, that has not affected their financial position as they still churn out massive revenue.

The Old Trafford outfit have one of the biggest fan bases in the world and earn through multiple sources like any other top club. Moreover, they have continued to manage to sign the best players in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hence, while the Glazers may not be wonderful owners from the perspective of trophies, the organisation's €4.3BN valuation indicates that they are still financially strong.

#2 Barcelona- €4.7BN

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Barcelona had one of their most tumultuous seasons this term as the team sealed Champions League qualification in the final few weeks of the campaign.

However, after losing multiple stars last summer, including Lionel Messi, this was bound to happen. But new manager and former Barcelona star Xavi Hernandez has since promoted young talent vigorously. Moreover, he has brought back an attractive playing style while incurring very little expenses in the process.

Front Office Sports @FOS



Spotify will take over as the kit sponsor for the men's and women's teams.



The music streaming giant will also be the first company to have naming rights for Barca's iconic Camp Nou 🏟 Barcelona and Spotify have agreed to a sponsorship deal worth $320 million, per @FCBRAC1 Spotify will take over as the kit sponsor for the men's and women's teams.The music streaming giant will also be the first company to have naming rights for Barca's iconic Camp Nou 🏟 Barcelona and Spotify have agreed to a sponsorship deal worth $320 million, per @FCBRAC1.Spotify will take over as the kit sponsor for the men's and women's teams.The music streaming giant will also be the first company to have naming rights for Barca's iconic Camp Nou 🏟 https://t.co/SsbxX48Rz5

The club's financial situation is very sticky at the moment but things are sure to turn around after they sell some stars this summer. They also sealed a multi-million pound deal with Spotify this year and things are looking up for the Blaugrana club, who are valued at €4.7BN.

#1 Real Madrid- €4.8BN

Real Madrid CF Celebrates Winning The UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid are the most successful team in Europe and managed a record-extending 14th UCL triumph recently.

Los Blancos have been winning the biggest titles in the land for the longest time and have built on their success all these years. They have also become financially conservative in recent seasons, and their redeveloped stadium has also been a success. Hence, while Kylian Mbappe might not be joining them anytime soon, they still hold the power to sign the best players on the planet.

As one of the most celebrated teams in world football, Real Madrid are valued at a whooping €4.8BN and few will debate the reasons behind it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far