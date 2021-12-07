Ranking the 5 best active footballers who wear No.8 

The indisputable fact in football remains that the importance of goals in the game is unmatched to any other aspect. So naturally, the strikers and forwards are the first to be worshiped and well, the first to be slandered as well. Then there are the defenders, loved for their aggression, physicality and bullyishness.

But Johan Cruyff once said,

"Technique is passing the ball with one touch, with the right speed at the right foot of your teammate."

That applies to every footballer, of course, but it is the heart and soul of what a midfielder has to execute with perfection.

The No. 8s in football are tasked with allowing their teams to impose themselves and their tactics while comfortably knocking around the ball. They usually don't bother with unnecessary fouls or breaking the course of play. They ensure that the team values the possession of the ball.

With a solid No. 8 midfielder in the squad, the manager can set up his tactics in a way that promotes maximum progressive and forward passing. Two of the most legendary players who fit into this bill are Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard. They wore the No. 8 jersey for Liverpool and Chelsea respectively and dominated the football pitch like no one else could.

Without much ado, let's take a look at five of the best players who wear the No. 8 in football right now.

#5 Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz is a household name in Naples who in the past couple of years has rightly been getting the attention he deserves. Since joining Napoli in 2018, the Spaniard has shone amongst various talented names like Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielienski, Allan and others.

Predominantly left-footed, he has often been compared to Cesc Fabregas due to his technically skilled nature. The 25-year-old has shown that he is more than capable of a multifunctional role in midfield. Ruiz has barely revealed any clear weakness in his game.

His contract will run out in 2023 at Napoli and there is an increased interest in the Spaniard. The likes of Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool are all reportedly weighing their chances. He has been one of the best passers in Serie A in recent years. His timely contributions to goals make him a desirable prospect as the No.8.

Ruiz is on his way to one of his most prolific seasons from midfield. He has already contributed five goals and two assists in 15 games this season. Moreover, the fact that the Napoli midfielder has been the target for most passes of all players in Serie A explains his importance to the team.

#4 Mateo Kovacic

The unsung hero, gone under the radar and quite underrated, are some of the phrases we have commonly heard fans speak for Mateo Kovacic. In the last couple of seasons, he has once again shone his true abilities, the reason why Real Madrid signed him from Inter Milan.

The Chelsea No.8 is out injured at the moment. The impact of his absence can clearly be witnessed when the Blues take to the field. Progressive runs from behind to carry the ball right into the final third and to play quick give-and-go football are his trademarks.

But make no mistake, he holds the ball under pressure to great effect as well. Kovacic has been one of Chelsea's best dribblers since joining them and has been equally impactful while defending with his tackles.

The Croatian has been at his best when utilized as a box-to-box midfielder. He acts as a glue between the offensive and defensive guards of the team. The 27-year-old has made 423 appearances in senior club football and with the age by his side, he still has his best years in him.

He already boasts four Champions League medals and it will be interesting to see how many more Kovacic can add to that tally.

