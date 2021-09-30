Ranking the 5 best active players to have never played in the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the game for the better part of two decades. The duo is undisputedly the two best players of all time, and have won countless trophies and individual accolades over their careers.

Over the last two decades, many great players have had the privilege of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Whether it be the likes of Paul Scholes, Iker Casillas, Xavi or Andres Iniesta, Ronaldo and Messi have had their fair share of superstar teammates over the years.

However, there have been a few superstars who have never been teammates with either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for club or country. On that note, let's have a look at five such players:

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Van Dijk is one of the world's best defenders.

Virgil van Dijk has only played for two European heavyweights during his career. The Dutchman rose to prominence at Celtic, and is now plying his trade at Liverpool. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

Van Dijk's influence at Liverpool cannot be understated. His arrival at the club made the Reds a European powerhouse once again. At Liverpool, Van Dijk has become one of the best modern-day centre-backs of all time. His stature and physical attributes, mixed with his technical ability and intelligence in defence, has helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

The Dutchman was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season and UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in the 2018-19 campaign. He was also named in the UEFA Team of the Year for three consecutive seasons.

• @The_Gerrard_Era Virgil Van Dijk has not conceded an open play goal for Liverpool since returning from his injury.



Also this season:



5 games

4 clean sheets

1 goal conceded

0 times dribbled past

1 assist



Everyone doubted him but back to his very best since terrible injury. The best in the world Virgil Van Dijk has not conceded an open play goal for Liverpool since returning from his injury.



Also this season:



5 games

4 clean sheets

1 goal conceded

0 times dribbled past

1 assist



Everyone doubted him but back to his very best since terrible injury. The best in the world https://t.co/NIWAT62Gx7

At this point in his career, it seems unlikely Van Dijk will get the opportunity to play with either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is a Manchester City legend.

Kevin De Bruyne could have linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the past. However, the Belgian has been loyal to Manchester City over the years.

De Bruyne is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, and has been a pivotal player in Manchester City's recent success. The Belgian has no weaknesses in his game, and is regarded by many as one of the best active players in the Premier League.

The midfielder has won three Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup during his stint at Manchester City. De Bruyne was named the 2019-20 Premier League Player of the Season as well as the UEFA Champions League Midfielder of the Season. He was named in the IFFHS UEFA Team of the Decade too.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Kevin De Bruyne now has 175G/A in 260 games for Manchester City and is still by far the best midfielder in the world, I feel sorry for you if your club doesn’t own a Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne now has 175G/A in 260 games for Manchester City and is still by far the best midfielder in the world, I feel sorry for you if your club doesn’t own a Kevin De Bruyne

Despite not winning the UEFA Champions League, De Bruyne is unlikely to join Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in his quest to accomplish the same.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav