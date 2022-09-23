Ranking the 5 best right-backs in the world right now (September 2022)

There is no shortage of top quality right-backs in Europe. In fact, the English national team alone has close to a dozen right-backs vying to make it to the World Cup this year. The modern full-back is a far cry from an out-and-out 'defender'.

While they definitely have a great deal of defensive responsibilities, the full-backs are now two of the major attacking outlets for most teams in Europe. They are tasked with shuttling up and down the flanks for the length of games.

Today, there are plenty of adventurous right-backs who contribute adequately on both sides of the pitch. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best right-backs in the world right now (September 2022).

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

Kyle Walker is 32 now but he continues to be one of the quickest right-backs in the game. The Manchester City man has held down a starting berth for several years now and is quite adept at defending and attacking.

Walker is quite comfortable in possession and is a very precise passer of the ball. He has completed 91% of his passes in the Premier League so far this season. His burst of pace and ability to beat defenders in the attacking third has quite often proven to be effective for City when it comes to breaking down low-blocks.

Despite the wealth of young right-backs that Gareth Southgate can choose from for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Walker continues to be a top contender for a starting berth. He can also play as the right-sided centre-back in a three-man defense.

#4 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League

Kieran Trippier has become an influential figure for Newcastle United since joining the club in January 2022. He has turned in a string of good performances in the new season as well and has helped the Magpies get off to a rather healthy start this term.

An experienced campaigner, Trippier makes up for his lack of pace with his excellent positioning and composure both with the ball and without it. He is gifted from a technical standpoint and can whip in some delightful crosses into the box.

The 32-year-old has scored a goal and provided one assist in eight appearances across all competitions for Newcastle United so far this season.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Kieran Trippier has taken four direct free-kicks for Newcastle in the Premier League since the start of last season.



HE'S SCORED THREE OF THEM. 🤯 Kieran Trippier has taken four direct free-kicks for Newcastle in the Premier League since the start of last season. HE'S SCORED THREE OF THEM. 🤯 https://t.co/gE2iKqCdkI

#3 Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Benjamin Pavard has been a solid performer for Bayern Munich in the opening stages of the new season. The Frenchman has been in fine form for the Bavarians and unlike most of his peers is more assured when dispensing his defensive duties than offensive ones.

He has already scored two goals this season and has refused to be displaced from the first-team by new signing Noussair Mazraoui. Pavard, unlike most right-backs, is used in an inverted role at Bayern Munich, which means that he does not make as many overlapping runs as his contemporaries do.

Instead, he offers himself as an option on the inside and almost slots in as an extra midfielder when Bayern are in possession.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Pavard : The club is satisfied with his performances but no concrete talks about a possible contract extension are planned at this stage. The club wants to wait and see. The player is also in no hurry. Contract is running until 2024. @SkySportDE News #Pavard: The club is satisfied with his performances but no concrete talks about a possible contract extension are planned at this stage. The club wants to wait and see. The player is also in no hurry. Contract is running until 2024. @SkySportDE 🇫🇷

#2 Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Kawasaki Frontale - Preseason Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain are playing some fantastic football under new manager Christophe Galtier. One of the players who has been given the license to fully express himself in the new system is Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi.

The 23-year-old plays as a right wing-back for PSG and has relished the freedom he has been afforded by the new coach. Hakimi is an enterprising full-back who loves to bomb forwards, take defenders on and get involved extensively in the build-up.

He is also a strong tackler and a neat passer of the ball. In 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, Hakimi has scored two goals and provided two assists.

#1 Reece James (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v FC Salzburg: Group E - UEFA Champions League

With a great deal of hunger and desire to get involved on both sides of the pitch to compound his technical abilities, Reece James has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. His rise has been meteoric under the tutelage of former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and has become a vital player for the Blues.

He is quite a menacing physical presence down the right wing for Chelsea thanks to his strength and defensive acumen. The Englishman is also an excellent crosser of the ball and his shooting technique is quite refined for a right-back.

James is just 22 now and has a bright future ahead of him. In terms of the ability to fulfill his duties on both sides of the pitch, he might just be the best right-back in the world right now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far