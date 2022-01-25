Ranking the 5 clubs Antonio Rudiger could join in 2022

Antonio Rudiger has emerged as one of the most sought-after centre-backs in world football owing to his brilliant 2020-21 season. Rudiger was a key player in Chelsea's backline and helped Thomas Tuchel's side win the UEFA Champions League last year.

The German international is known for his ability to rattle opponents and get under their skin. However, his methods are deceptive and subtle, and are often missed by referees.

Rudiger is what you might call an 'old fashioned' defender. He is hard in his tackling, uses his 6'3" frame to hold his own and doesn't let opponents have a moment's peace. The Blues defender has formed a terrific partnership with Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

However, Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea contract expires in June 2022, meaning he is now free to negotiate and sign pre-agreement contracts with other clubs.

At 28 years of age, the German will relish a new challenge in his career. Having already conquered Europe, albeit in unique circumstances due to COVID, Rudiger can possibly move to a club in a different situation than Chelsea. His mentality to win at all costs is attracting several top clubs who are eager to bring him on board.

With that said, let's take a look at the five clubs Antonio Rudiger could join in 2022.

#5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone watches on as his players warm up before a game.

Antonio Rudiger playing in defense for Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone's watch sounds like a match made in heaven.

The Argentine coach employs a combative and physical approach to the game. In recent years, Atletico have emerged as the only team capable of taking the fight to Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.

The Rojiblancos' hard tackling, compact and highly rigid style of defending is a nightmare for most attackers. They barely give any space to their opponents to put moves together.

This style would suit Antonio Rudiger exceptionally well. Atletico Madrid's build-up is slow and they are sometimes prone to the counter-attack. With the German's pace, aggression and awareness, they could have added protection in defense.

The Spanish club have quick attackers in Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha and Yannick Carrasco. Rudiger's ability to play the long ball can be used to release these players in wide areas or behind opposition lines. They play three defenders in a defensive structure similar to Chelsea's style, which would make it easier for Rudiger to adapt.

However, with the depth Atletico already have in the position, it is unlikely they will pounce on this opportunity. No matter how great the match seems, Diego Simeone may not go in for Antonio Rudiger unless his side face injuries.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain

Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during a UEFA Champions League game.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are building somewhat of a super team. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in attack, the Parisians have been strengthening their side consistently over the last few seasons.

They signed former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer last summer in a bid to add leadership to their exciting and experienced squad. The Spanish centre-back was brought in to help Marquinhos at the heart of PSG's defense.

However, things haven't worked out as planned. Ramos has barely played any minutes in the French capital. Presnel Kimpembe continues to partner Marquinhos in defense.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Flick on PSG's strengths: "They have a stable defense, a very good goalkeeper and a lot of quality up front." Flick on PSG's strengths: "They have a stable defense, a very good goalkeeper and a lot of quality up front." https://t.co/O2gzsF9zXM

Mauricio Pochettino's side could do with a player who adds steel in defense, has a vocal and physical presence, and can hold his own in one-on-one situations. Antonio Rudiger fits this mold perfectly and would provide the much-needed experience the Parisians lack at the back.

His wage demands are unlikely to be a stumbling block given the Parisians' riches. While they have a good relationship with Chelsea, they could also get him on a free transfer anyway with his contract running out in the summer.

It could be a deal that works well for everyone, provided Rudiger is convinced of PSG's ambitions and their project.

