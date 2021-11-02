Ranking the 5 teams with the best defensive depth in world football

Having depth in defence is one of the key factors to achieving success in football. That's why the number of defenders earning big transfers has increased in recent years. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Harry Maguire and Lucas Hernandez are some notable examples in this regard.

There's a popular saying in football that attack wins games, but defence wins titles. That has been proven on several occasions. Many clubs have realised that. and stacked up their rosters with world-class defenders across the backline and on the bench.

On that note, here's a look at the five clubs who stand out the most in terms of defensive depth in the game at the moment:

#5 Manchester City

John Stones and Ruben Dias continue to thrive in Manchester City's defence.

Having invested a lot of money in strengthening their defence over the years, it comes as no surprise to find Manchester City on this list. The Cityzens have incredible depth at the back, and no critical thinking is required to realise that.

John Stones, Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte represent three world-class options at the heart of their defence. The trio has been a source of selection headaches for Pep Guardiola since last season, thanks to their convincing performances. With Nathan Ake also in their ranks, City have a top-quality backup option.

Manchester City's defence also boasts incredible full-backs. Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo are two men to count on on the right wing of defence, while Oleksandr Zinchenko continues to impress on the left. Thanks to his versatility, Cancelo has also featured at left-back on few occasions this season.

#4 Chelsea

No one has a better defensive output than Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

It goes without mentioning that Chelsea have been the best defensive team in the Premier League this season. The Blues have conceded the fewest goals in the English top flight thus far, letting in only three in ten games.

Thomas Tuchel has five incredible centre-backs at his disposal at Stamford Bridge right now. They are Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr. Meanwhile, Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso have fired on all cylinders on the left wing, with Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta doing the same on the other flank.

Thanks to their efforts, Chelsea currently top the Premier League table with 25 points from ten games. They've also earned a decent start to their Champions League campaign, winning two of their three matches so far.

