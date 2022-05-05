Ranking 5 worst player returns to former clubs

Transfers are an essential aspect of football as it helps clubs strengthen themselves and maintain their dominance or help them take their performances to the next level. But not all transfers work out well and some clubs often miss the mark, especially while re-signing former players.

Some players leave their boyhood clubs in the hope of winning trophies but then often return after they have achieved or failed to do the same. While that sentiment is often appreciated, it is not always the right decision and does not work out well for the player or the club.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 of the worst returns to former clubs.

#5 Mario Gotze- Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund v Inter: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Mario Gotze was one of the finest talents in the game at the start of the last decade. Part of an energetic and youthful Borussia Dortmund side, Gotze flourished in the No.10 role in Jurgen Klopp's system.

The winger was promoted to the first-team set-up in 2010 and helped Dortmund win the Bundesliga title that year. In the following campaign, the German club retained the title while also winning the German Cup. He also played a key role, alongside Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski, in helping the club reach the 2012-13 UCL final, which they lost to Bayern Munich.

The following season, Gotze joined Bayern and won three consecutive Bundesliga titles, not to mention the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. In 2016, he returned to Dortmund but things did not go to plan as he only managed 14 goals and 17 assists in 102 appearances across all competitions.

Gotze is now part of a PSV Eindhoven side, who are competing with Ajax for the Eredivisie title this season.

#4 Paul Pogba- Juventus to Manchester United

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

It is hard to believe that Manchester United broke the world-record fee to re-sign Paul Pogba in 2016. The Frenchman was initially a part of the club's academy set-up and also made seven senior appearances in the 2011-12 campaign.

However, he was then moved on a free transfer to Juventus. He achieved a lot of success with the Old Lady and won four Serie A titles, two Italian Super Cups and two Italian Cups for them.

As mentioned before, he moved back to Old Trafford in 2016 with the aim of getting the side back amongst the big boys again. While there have been glimpses of his brilliance, 39 goals and 51 assists in 226 appearances is hardly an achievement.

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Releasing Paul Pogba on a free transfer, buying him back for £90m, flopping and booed by his own fans and to then lose him again on a free transfer is the worst piece of transfer business in history. Releasing Paul Pogba on a free transfer, buying him back for £90m, flopping and booed by his own fans and to then lose him again on a free transfer is the worst piece of transfer business in history. https://t.co/BBRcly8ZOl

He has also only managed one Europa League trophy and one Carabao Cup victory in the last six years. Pogba is now primed to leave the Red Devils in the summer on a free transfer, thereby deepening Manchester United's regret of paying the big bucks for him half a decade ago.

#3 Diego Costa- Chelsea to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Diego Costa was one of the most bullish strikers of his time and is one of the best centre-forwards in Atletico Madrid's history.

After joining the club in 2017, he bounced around on multiple loan moves before Diego Simeone decided to make the Spaniard a part of his squad in 2012. Between 2012 and 2014, Costa went on to score 56 goals and also provided 17 assists in 96 appearances across all competitions. He then left for Chelsea where he helped the West London club win two Premier League titles and one Carabao Cup.

In 2017, he returned to Atletico Madrid for a then club-record fee. However, that was a poor decision by the Spanish side as Costa only went on to score 16 goals and provided 14 assists in 81 appearances in his second spell. The centre-forward is now unemployed after a short stint at Atletico Mineiro.

#2 Antoine Griezmann- Barcelona to Atletico Madrid

FC Porto v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Antoine Griezmann has had a tumultuous three years with very little going his way during this time. The Frenchman was incredible for Atletico Madrid between 2014 and 2019 and scored 133 goals and provided 50 assists in 254 appearances.

During that period, he also won the Europa League title, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup. In 2019, Barcelona decided to sign him for an earth-shattering €120 million. The striker was expected to get the Blaugrana to compete for the biggest trophies again but unfortunately, things went south.

He only contributed 52 goals in 102 appearances while only winning the Spanish Super Cup in that time. Barcelona loaned him out back to Atletico Madrid at the start of the current campaign with an option to buy in the coming summer. The French star has only scored eight goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances in his second spell for Atleti, courtesy of which, a permanent move looks unlikely.

Griezmann will be hoping he can turn around a new corner, regardless of where he plays next season.

#1 Romelu Lukaku- Inter Milan to Chelsea

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Romelu Lukaku has had quite the unfortunate return to Chelsea this season. The Belgian ace, who initially joined the club as a teenager in 2011, only managed one assist in 15 appearances in his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, like the Blues have done with many young stars over the past decade, Lukaku, too, was offloaded to Everton in 2014. He performed well at Goodison before sealing a blockbuster move to Manchester United. Although he enjoyed a decent spell at Old Trafford, the Red Devils decided to sell him to Inter Milan in 2019.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Chelsea's record transfer fee

£7m per goal involvement

1 goal against the Big Six

Ranked 55th in the Premier League for goals

12 games missed

Absent against Real Madrid tonight



Is Romelu Lukaku the worst signing of the season? 🤔 Chelsea's record transfer fee£7m per goal involvement1 goal against the Big SixRanked 55th in the Premier League for goals12 games missedAbsent against Real Madrid tonightIs Romelu Lukaku the worst signing of the season? 🤔 💰 Chelsea's record transfer fee💸 £7m per goal involvement ⚽ 1 goal against the Big Six📉 Ranked 55th in the Premier League for goals❌ 12 games missed🙅 Absent against Real Madrid tonight Is Romelu Lukaku the worst signing of the season? 🤔 https://t.co/dsrK25uhX5

The striker led the Nerrazzuri to their first Serie A title in a decade last season as he enjoyed two fruitful campaigns at the team. However, he returned to Chelsea last summer as the Premier League side broke their club-record fee to sign him.

However, over the last nine months, Lukaku has only managed 12 goals and two assists in 40 appearances for the club. To add to his and the team's misery, his ill-advised interview with Sky Italia in December added more fuel to the fire.

Although there is still time for him to turn things around, Lukaku's return to Chelsea has arguably been one of the worst pieces of business in the game.

