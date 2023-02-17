Ranking Benfica's five key players in the Champions League this season

Benfica are in great form this season as they currently sit at the top of Liga Portugal, leading FC Porto by five points. But their performances in the UEFA Champions League have impressed the most. They continued their brilliant form with a recent 0-2 victory against Club Brugge in the Round of 16 first leg. They could be called this season's 'dark horses' in the Champions League.

After finishing third in the 2021-22 Liga Portugal, Benfica had to come through the Champions League qualification round. They defeated Spartak Moscow and PSV Eindhoven in the qualifiers. But more hardship befell them when they were drawn against Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Hafia.

Their qualification for the knockout stages was nothing short of a miracle as they were the table toppers with four wins and two draws without losing a single game. Having defeated Juventus and Maccabi Haifa twice, they also drew their games against PSG and reached the last-16 stage of the competition in style.

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt, who joined the club in the summer from PSV Eindhoven, has put together a team with a winning mentality. The squad looks complete and unstoppable at the moment despite losing Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea in the January transfer window.

"When Chelsea arrived, it was really impossible to change his mind". Rui Costa: "Enzo Fernández did not want to stay at Benfica. He didn't give us any chance. I did my best, I'm sad but I'm not gonna cry for a player who didn't want to stay".

The manner in which Fernandez left didn't please Benfica's fans or their president Rui Costa. The club tried their best to keep him at the club, but he had set his mind on leaving when Chelsea came knocking.

He had made 29 appearances for Benfica this season, in which he has scored four goals and provided seven assists. However, they have won three of the four matches they have played since Enzo left and drew the other one.

Let's take a look at five of the key players that have made Benfica unstoppable in the Champions League this season.

#5 Florentino Luis

Juventus v SLB: Group H - UEFA Champions League

This season has been a coming of age for Florentino Luis at Benfica. Having been on loan out for the past two seasons, Luis has made big progressive strides this season. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has made 38 appearances under Schmidt while starting all seven of the Champions League games.

Despite not scoring or assisting in the competition this season, his contribution in midfield has been immaculate. Luis has completed 335 passes with a 91% passing accuracy and has made 45 ball recoveries and 21 tackles.

#4 Nicolas Otamendi

Now 35 years old, the Argentine centre-back has shown all the experience and professionalism required at the highest level of the game.

Nicolas Otamendi has been responsible for keeping keeping an impenetrable line at the back this season. He is quite vocal on the pitch and a strong leader at the heart of Benfica's defense.

He has started all seven games in the Champions League and put in brilliant performances. Having made 15 tackles in total and 51 ball recoveries, Otamendi has also shown his passing skills with 92% passing accuracy.

Having won the World Cup with Argentina, Otamendi will be looking to win his first Champions League medal too.

#3 Alex Grimaldo

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Alejandro 'Alex' Grimaldo was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, but the move never materialized. The Spanish left-back's stock has always been on the rise due to his attacking prowess and pace on the flanks. His work rate on and off the ball makes him an asset to the team.

Grimaldo's contribution in the Champions League has been crucial for Schmidt. The full-back has scored two goals and provided two assists in the competition, while helping defensively with 36 ball recoveries, two blocks and 12 clearances.

#4 Rafa Silva

Juventus v SLB Group H - UEFA Champions League

Unlike Joao Mario, Rafa Silva hasn't traveled too much. He joined Benfica from Braga in 2016 and has been at the Estadio da Luz since. His ability to play on both wings and sometimes as a number 10 has been utilized to perfection this season.

Silva has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Champions league, with two of the four goals coming against Juventus back in October. The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in the 31 games he's played for the team this season.

#1 Joao Mario

Club Brugge KV v SL Benfica: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

After starting his career with Sporting CP in Portugal, Joao Mario went on to play for clubs like Inter Milan and West Ham United. His career, however, never really took off until this season, which has come as a breakthrough for the 30-year-old.

After joining Benfica for free in the summer, he was given the responsibility of the club captain - a role which has suited him. Leading from the front, Mario has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 34 games across competitions for Benfica.

Out of the 18 goals that As Aguias have scored in seven Champions League matches, Joao Mario has scored the most - five. He has also provided an assist in the competition.

