Ranking the 5 most in form players in Europe right now | December 2018

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 515 // 23 Dec 2018, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi tops the form ranking for this month

January transfer window is ahead of us and it means that the competitions in leagues across Europe are halfway done. Teams in many leagues will go to a deserved break in this period while teams in some leagues will continue playing.

At this point, it is very important to analyse the current form of players in Europe. So, let's take a look at 5 players who are in the best form in Europe right now. The selection is based on the appearances from the last 6 matches in all competitions.

Honourable mentions: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munchen), Teji Savanier (Nimes), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach)

#5 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Eden Hazard: Chelsea's talisman

Eden Hazard is the fifth player with the best form in Europe right now. This summer, Maurizio Sarri came to Chelsea to replace Antonio Conte. With Sarri at their bench, Chelsea play a heavily possession-based football and Hazard is thriving in that system. At the beginning of the season, Hazard played at the left wing which is his natural position.

However, because of the bad form of his strikers (Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud), Sarri has had to make some changes which included putting Hazard in the striker position. Playing in this position isn't an unknown thing for the Belgium captain as he already played there in the period of Conte. We can surely state that if Hazard isn’t on top of his game, it’s hard to see where the Chelsea goals are coming from.

In the last 6 appearances for Chelsea, Hazard scored 2 goals and also provided 3 assists. He has been directly involved in 17 Premier League goals this season (8 goals and 9 assists).

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement