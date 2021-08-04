Ranking the top 5 attackers in Serie A (August 2021)

The Serie A boasts a plethora of attacking talent. Despite the Italian top division known to be a highly tactical league, it is a very entertaining one too. Nevertheless, the competition has seen a lot of goals scored in recent campaigns, especially last season.

Serie A - A heaven for attacking players?

The 2020-21 Serie A season saw a whopping 1,163 goals scored over 380 games. With an average of over three goals a game, the Serie A boasted the most goals per game in Europe's top five leagues last season.

The picture couldn't be clearer - Serie A has become an attacking player's heaven, with many of them currently active in the competition. On that note, here's a look at the five best attackers in the Italian top flight at the moment.

#5 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile

Italian striker Ciro Immobile was Lazio's leading scorer in the Serie A last season, scoring 20 goals. He also claimed six assists during the season, putting him fifth for most goal contributions in the 2020-21 Serie A.

The season ended in disappointment for Simone Inzaghi's side, though, as they finished sixth. However, Immobile also scored five goals in Lazio's Champions League campaign and claimed an assist.

Immobile continued his good form in the summer, helping Italy win the Euros by scoring two goals and also assisting twice. Under new boss Maurizio Sarri, the 2019-20 Capocannoniere winner will look to improve his output further.

#4 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne is the only winger on this list. The 30-year-old Italian is coming off a fruitful Serie A campaign. Napoli were not at their best last season, as they missed out on Champions League football. However, Insigne stood out in Napoli's attack during the season.

He scored 19 Serie A goals and also claimed eight assists. Insigne also netted twice in Italy's victorious Euro 2020 campaign. However, he offers much more than just goals and assists for both club and country.

Insigne ranks in the top ten in Serie A for key passes and through balls. He likes to pick the ball from the deep and carry it into the attacking third. This is proven by the fact that Insigne ranked third in progressive carries and ninth in dribbles.

Considering what Insigne brings to the table, new Napoli boss Luciano Spalleti will look for a fruitful debut managerial campaign with the club.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav