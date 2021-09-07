Ranking the top 6 European clubs with the best squad depth right now

No football club worth their salt are content with competing in a single competition. Winning the domestic league or cup is just not enough. Continental success is at the top of everyone’s wishlist. Unfortunately, signing the best players for a particular position does not guarantee success. Teams must also prepare a plan B, C, and D, especially for the unforgiving spells at the end of the season.

To counter fatigue, luck, and gritty opposition, it is important to have a deep enough squad. It allows the coach to be more adventurous and dynamic, to win even in the unlikeliest of situations. Of course, the top European clubs are more equipped on this front, as they have both the pedigree and money to sign the biggest talents.

Today, we will take a look at the most well-equipped squads in the world - at teams who look prepared to go the distance.

6 European teams with the best bench strength

#6 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

German champions Bayern Munich are a force to be reckoned with in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and the Champions League. The Bavarians banked on their squad depth to win the 2019-20 Champions League and are looking to snatch their crown back this year. Bayern Munich have let defender Jerome Boateng go but have brought in Dayot Upamecano from RB LEipzig as his capable replacement.

OFFICIAL: Bayern Munich announce the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ogEu8N3loC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2021

In midfield, too, Bayern Munich have acquired the services of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. He is a capable deputy to Thomas Muller and can play in a number of positions. Leroy Sane is also recovering from his poor patch and is expected to sub in for Serge Gnabry when needed. All in all, Bayern have a squad capable of fighting for the treble, which is no mean feat in this day and age.

#5 Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have managed to fight off the duopoly of Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga. Los Rojiblancos are currently a force to be reckoned with in the Spanish league and are the reigning champions of the division. Unlike Barcelona, Atletico do not think about playing the “right kind” of football. Atletico play to win and they have been pretty successful at that.

Griezmann agreed to have his salary almost cut in half in order to make a move back to Atletico Madrid... — 90min (@90min_Football) September 6, 2021

Atletico Madrid improved last season with the signing of Luis Suarez from Barcelona. Not only have they raided Barcelona to get back Antoine Griezmann, but they have also signed Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese this summer. Yes, Saul Niguez has joined Chelsea, but De Paul is more than a worthy replacement for the Spaniard.

#4 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Premier League giants Manchester United have not won big since Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League triumph in 2012-13. They have been poor in the Champions League and have been outplayed by Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and even Leicester City in the league. Now, with the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane over the summer, they will look to plant a firm foot forward.

The Red Devils have respectable cover in almost every single position on the pitch. A capable central defensive midfielder would have been the final piece of the puzzle. However, that does not mean they are not equipped to give other Premier League aspirants a run for their money.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar