Rumour: Real Madrid make shock bid for star Chelsea midfielder

Real Madrid and Chelsea are set to do some business in this summer transfer window

Real Madrid are determined to add some steel to their midfield

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have been linked with plenty of top quality players in the transfer window and now, latest reports in The Express (via Don Balon) claim that the 12 time European Champions are interested in signing Chelsea’s PFA Player of the Year N’golo Kante. Los Blancos are expected to be extremely active in the transfer market and it is believed that Zidane is a huge fan of the midfield enforcer.

With players like James Rodriguez and Mateo Kovacic linked with an exit, the All Whites are determined to strengthen their midfield and they see Kante as the ideal player to fit into their all-action style of play at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In case you didn’t know...

A future Real Madrid star?

26-year-old Kante is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football at the moment and he has already drawn comparisons with countryman Makelele for his similar style of play. Blessed with boundless energy and supreme positioning skills, Kante was arguably the best player in Conte’s Premier League winning Chelsea side.

Last season as well, the unassuming Frenchman was linked with a move to Madrid before signing on the dotted line for Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

It promises to be a summer of huge change at Real Madrid with a number of high-profile arrivals and departures expected at the Bernabeu. Perez himself has confirmed that the club is interested in singing Mbappe and Donnarumma and now it seems that Zidane has requested the President to sign Kante as well in this transfer window.

While Casemiro has done more than a decent job in the defensive midfielder role, Kante will bring in some definite quality and add some depth to the squad. With Kovacic intent on a move to the Premier League, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen this area in the summer.

Author’s take

There is a lot of uncertainty about Real Madrid at the moment, but if there is one thing you can be sure about, it is the fact that Perez will not hesitate to splash the cash on players whom he thinks will improve the side.

Kante is one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment and Los Blancos will have their work cut out if they want to convince Chelsea to let go of their prized asset.

