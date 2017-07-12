Real Madrid transfer round-up: Danilo set for Chelsea medical, James joins Bayern, Mbappe update and more

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 12 Jul 2017, 12:17 IST

James Rodriguez is now a Bayern player

James chooses Bayern over Man United

James Rodriguez has put an end to one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer and has signed for Bayern Munich on a 2-year loan deal. According to Sky Sports, Bayern have the option to sign the Colombian at the end of his 2-year loan spell with the reported fee being in the region of £55 million.

Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti had placed James on top of his transfer wishlist this summer and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wasted little time in agreeing a move for the Real Madrid midfielder.

Following the transfer, Rummenigge said: "We're delighted we've been able to complete this transfer. Signing James Rodríguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti's biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid.”

James was also linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea with Antonio Conte desperate to bring the 2014 World Cup hero to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Wenger admits Mbappe could join Real Madrid

Mbappe has the world at his feet

Arsene Wenger has almost backed out of the race to sign AS Monaco star Kylian Mbappe after admitting that the player alone is in a position to decide his next club. According to reports, Real Madrid, PSG, and Arsenal are the front runners to sign Mbappe this summer with PSG ready to match any bid that comes in for the 18-year-old star.

Despite interest from other clubs, Real Madrid remain the firm favourites to sign Mbappe if he decides to leave Monaco this summer, due to the presence of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, the French sensation’s idols.

Aware of this fact, Wenger said: "He's a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can choose where he wants to go. There are not many players with that kind of luck, because he's only 18 years of age and has the whole of Europe rolling out a red carpet for him."

Danilo reaches agreement with Chelsea

Danilo’s Chelsea medical is expected later this week

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid defender Danilo, according to reports from Marca. The Brazilian has been a bit-part player under Zinedine Zidane with Dani Carvajal securing the right-back slot for the Los Blancos.

Marca claims that Chelsea are ready to pay up to £35 million for Danilo and are expected to schedule a medical for the Brazilian this week. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is expected to have showdown talks with the club officials after losing out on Romelu Lukaku.

Conte wants to strengthen his defence and has asked the club to sign Virgil Van Dijk, Alex Sandro and Danilo. As per the latest reports, Danilo’s signing could be completed before Chelsea open their pre-season campaign against Arsenal on July 22 in China.

Ceballos signs 6-year contract with Real

Ceballos was the top scorer at the Under-21 Championship this summer

Real Madrid have all but completed the transfer of Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to the latest reports from AS. Ceballos flew to Madrid after saying his final goodbyes to Betis and both the clubs are expected to settle on a €15 million (£13.2 million) payment.

AS were quick to point out that the Spanish under-21 star rejected a chance to join Barcelona after being impressed by Zinedine Zidane’s inclination to promote young players to the first team. The likes of Marco Asensio, Lucas Vasquez, and Alvaro Morata got regular playing time last season and Ceballos hopes for the same when he signs a 6-year deal with the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners.