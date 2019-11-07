Recapping the last 3 Premier League encounters between Liverpool and Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp (L) and Pep Guardiola

Last season, Liverpool and Manchester City were involved in the closest title race that we have witnessed since Manchester City ousted Manchester United on goal difference in the 2011-12 season. Going toe-to-toe almost every week, Liverpool and City created a thrilling rivalry, with both teams trying to outmuscle each other at every turn.

Eventually, Manchester City pipped their arch-rivals to the trophy by one point - gathering 98 points compared to Liverpool's 97.

Liverpool vs Manchester City is by far England's biggest game at this point. Even though both the teams would always like to win against their common rivals Manchester United, the Reds and the Cityzens are two squads the like of which the Premier League has rarely seen before.

Garnering record points, led by the two best managers in the world right now, and with squads to rival any in Europe, these two heavyweights promise to deliver the most exciting league fixture in Europe every time they meet. Choosing a winner is nigh impossible, but what is guaranteed is a brilliant game where every aspect of football comes into play.

Liverpool vs Manchester City truly is a game that never disappoints. Here, we take a look at the last three Premier League encounters between these two teams, starting with the most recent one.

1) Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool, Etihad, 3 January 2019

Leroy Sane scored the winner in this intense match at the Etihad stadium

Taking place in the 22nd gameweek of the 2018-19 Premier League season, Liverpool went to the Etihad as league leaders, four points ahead of Manchester City. Both the teams knew that victory here would help their cause moving further into the season, as three points against their biggest rivals would be of immeasurable importance come the final few games.

Spoiler alert - they were.

The game lived up to the hype. Manchester City opened the scoring with who else but Sergio Aguero; the Argentine international netted one home in the 40th minute as Alisson Becker could only watch. If there was ever a man who loved scoring home goals against Liverpool, it has to be Aguero - this was the striker's seventh goal in his last seven appearances against the Reds at the Etihad.

Just over the one-hour mark, a beautifully worked Liverpool attack saw Andy Robertson lob the ball to an open Roberto Firmino, who headed the ball into an empty net. The away end was raucous, and it was the Brazilian's second time scoring at the Etihad.

City, however, were not giving up. They kept attacking, and eventually, it was the pacy Leroy Sane who slotted a well-placed shot beyond Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper.

That goal was enough to give Manchester City all three points, ending Liverpool's nine-game winning streak and reducing the deficit at the top. Eventually, City pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point - showing how important this game was in the long run.

