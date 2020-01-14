Record hat-trick scorers in each of Europe's top 5 leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both have more than 50 hat-tricks with club and country.

To score three or more goals in a match is one of the most rewarding experiences for a striker in football. It continues to be a dream for all strikers to go out on the pitch and net a match-winning hat-trick for their teams.

It is seldom an easy task to find the back of the net 3 times in the 90 minutes, but to do so on multiple occasions is the true hallmark of excellence that sets these prolific goalscorers apart from the others.

It is common knowledge that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the leading hat-trick scorers in the world currently, with 56 and 53 respectively, but do you know who have bagged the most hat-tricks in Europe's top leagues?

Here, we take a look at the players who have achieved such glory and earned their places in history with the most hat-tricks in each of Europe's top five leagues.

#5. Premier League - Sergio Aguero: 12 (with Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero is Premier League's all-time top overseas scorer

Sergio Aguero will go down as one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all-time. He joined Manchester City in 2011, the period when they were on the cusp of transitioning into a top-flight behemoth in England and has wreaked havoc against opposing defences since.

In less than a decade he has racked up 177 goals in the English top-flight and looks set to be on his way of becoming only the third player ever to cross the 200-goal barrier after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Thierry Henry Sergio Agüero

🇫🇷 258 games 🇦🇷 255 games

🇫🇷 175 goals 🇦🇷 177 goals

🇫🇷 74 assists 🇦🇷 46 assists

🇫🇷 2 titles 🇦🇷 4 titles

🇫🇷 4 Golden Boot 🇦🇷 1 Golden Boot



Legends of the game. 👑 pic.twitter.com/s9hnvj5JUJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2020

In his most recent outing, he scored his 177th goal for the Sky Blues, overtaking Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the league's outright overseas top-scorer. His 53-minute hat-trick in the match was the 12th of his career, meaning he broke Shearer's 20-year record.

It is interesting to note that he hit his goalscoring peak with his current club itself, as he had only managed a single hat-trick with Atletico Madrid, that too in is last game with Los Colchoneros, signing off in quite some fashion.

Though now he has the most hat-tricks in the Premier League, amongst active players he ranks a joint fourth behind, Suarez, Messi and Ronaldo in terms of hat-tricks scored in league competitions.

