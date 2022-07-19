26-year-old Chelsea target receives transfer offer from 'unnamed club' - Reports

Chelsea target Presnel Kimpembe has been the subject of an offer from an unnamed club, according to L'Equipe [via Get French Football News].

The Blues have lost key defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen during the ongoing transfer window. The German and the Dane have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona on free transfers, respectively.

Chelsea have thus identified centre-back as an area that needs strengthening this summer. They have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly on a €40 million deal from Napoli, but intend to make more additions to their defense.

Thomas Tuchel's side have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain's Kimpembe as a potential recruit. The 26-year-old is a priority target for them, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Koulibaly will sign soon, Kimpembé and Aké are Tuchel priorities as de Ligt is close to join Bayern. Chelsea are working to sign both Nathan Aké and Presnel Kimpembé after Kalidou Koulibaly. Negotiations in progress for both with Man City and Paris Saint-Germain.Koulibaly will sign soon, Kimpembé and Aké are Tuchel priorities as de Ligt is close to join Bayern. Chelsea are working to sign both Nathan Aké and Presnel Kimpembé after Kalidou Koulibaly. Negotiations in progress for both with Man City and Paris Saint-Germain. 🚨🔵 #CFCKoulibaly will sign soon, Kimpembé and Aké are Tuchel priorities as de Ligt is close to join Bayern.

It has now emerged that Chelsea have approached PSG with an offer for Kimpembe. While the details of the bid are yet to be known, the Parisians have not been moved by it, according to the aforementioned source.

To add to the Blues' woes, there is also an 'unnamed club' in the mix to sign the centre-back. The said club have stepped up their interest in him by making a formal bid, as per the report.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3RIpvF6 Chelsea and one other club have seen bids rejected for PSG's Presnel Kimpembe (26), while Atlético Madrid have enquired. (L'Éq) Chelsea and one other club have seen bids rejected for PSG's Presnel Kimpembe (26), while Atlético Madrid have enquired. (L'Éq)bit.ly/3RIpvF6

Like Chelsea, the unnamed club have also had their offer turned down by Christophe Galtier's side. There have been suggestions that PSG want a sum of €60 million for the France international.

It is unclear whether the offers from the Blues and the unnamed club came close to the Parisians' valuation. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have also enquired about the possibility of signing Kimpembe if the report is to be believed.

Chelsea target Kimpembe is 'not particularly keen' to leave PSG

Kimpembe rose through the ranks at PSG's academy before making his senior debut for the club in 2014. He has since made 220 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, contributing to five goals in the process.

The Frenchman now has a contract with Galtier's side until the end of the 2023-24 season. He is 'not particularly keen' on leaving the Parc des Princes, according to L'Equipe [via GFFN].

There have been suggestions that the centre-back will require some convincing to seal a move this summer. Meanwhile, PSG have also shown no signs of wanting to sell him during the ongoing transfer window.

However, Kimpembe's abilities as a left-sided centre-back have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs, including Chelsea.

