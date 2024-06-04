Barcelona kit manufacturers Nike identify new signing who should inherit Lionel Messi’s iconic no.10 shirt this summer: Reports

Barcelona kit manufacturers Nike reportedly want Joshua Kimmich to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 shirt at the club amid talks of a potential transfer. According to El Nacional, Nike wants Kimmich to become the 'star of the team'. Both the Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco reportedly want to sign Kimmich this summer.

The No. 10 shirt is currently worn by Spanish forward Ansu Fati, who spent the last season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion. However, fans consider him an unsuitable successor to Lionel Messi, who wore the shirt for most of his time at Barcelona.

If Kimmich joins the Blaugrana, Fati might have to give up the No. 10, with Nike looking at the potential kit being profitable for them. The German midfielder could prove to be a valuable signing for Barcelona, as the club has been struggling to fill the position of a pivot following the departure of Sergio Busquets in 2023.

Joshua Kimmich is already accustomed to Hansi Flick's system as he's played under him during the coach's time at Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

When did Lionel Messi begin wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi inherited the iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona from Ronaldinho in 2008. In his debut match as a senior team player in October 2004, the Argentine forward wore the No. 30 shirt. He later took up the No. 19 shirt for the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.

Messi took up the No. 10 shirt in July 2008, after Ronaldinho left Barca to join AC Milan. The Argentine played his first game in the No. 10 shirt against the Scottish club Hibernian at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh during a pre-season friendly. Barcelona won the match 6-0 with Lionel Messi scoring one goal and recording an assist.

In his first season as Barca's No. 10, Messi scored 38 goals and provided 19 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions for the club. He also completed the treble with the Blaugrana in the 2008-09 season, lifting the Champions League, the La Liga and the Copa Del Rey.

Lionel Messi has been one of the most successful No. 10s in the history of the sport. He left the club as a free agent in 2021, having scored 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances across all competitions for the club.

On arriving at Paris-St Germain, Messi took up the No. 30 shirt as Neymar already had the No. 10. However, the legendary forward once again took up his preferred number after moving to Inter Miami in 2023. La Pulga also sports his iconic No. 10 while representing the Argentina national team.