Barcelona star uninterested in PSG move amid recent transfer links - Reports

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is reportedly not interested in leaving his current club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Spotify Camp Nou which also contains a €50 million release clause. There have been reports that he could be on PSG's radar in the summer.

Dembele has been cited as a player the Paris-based giants will approach if they lose Kylian Mbappe this summer. But according to MARCA (h/t PSGTalk), neither the Ligue 1 club have made contact with Barcelona nor is the player interested in leaving the Catalan giants.

Real Madrid are in hot pursuit of Mbappe, with reports claiming that they could make a move for him next year once his contract expires. Dembele's future in Catalonia, however, isn't likely to be affected by the outcome of that particular transfer saga.

PSG have signed Marco Asensio as a free agent from Real Madrid this summer but are in dire need of adding reinforcements to their frontline. They have already seen Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer while Mauro Icardi is close to joining Galatasaray for around €10 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are said to be in negotiations with Dembele over a new deal.

Former PSG superstar says he missed Barcelona in the last two years

Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2021 as a free agent after it became clear they could not afford to finance his wages.

A headline-grabbing move to PSG followed. By his standards, he didn't have the best of times in France, registering 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions.

The Argentine superstar recently admitted he missed his former club in the last years — the team he played from 2000 to 2021. Speaking in a joint interview with SPORT and Mundo Deportivo last month, he said (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Did I miss Barça when I was at PSG? Yes, obviously I did. I was just saying, the truth is that the first year here was very difficult for me, after the departure, how it was and everything."

Messi, 36, decided to leave the Parc des Princes this summer as a free agent and move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Poll : 0 votes