Barcelona superstar Gavi's stance revealed amid interest from Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona ace Gavi, who has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Chelsea, reportedly has no desire to leave the Catalans.

On Tuesday morning (11 April), Spanish outlet Diario AS claimed that Chelsea had held talks with Gavi’s representatives over a possible move to Stamford Bridge in the summer. It was reported that the 18-year-old midfielder was annoyed with Barca after they failed to register him as a first-team player in January. Journalist Sique Rodriguez, however, has shot down the reports, claiming that while Gavi could leave Barcelona if he remains unregistered, he has no intention of leaving voluntarily.

Before Gavi was sensationally linked to Chelsea, reports claimed that the youngster was relaxed about his contract situation and wanted to remain at Camp Nou. Rodriguez’s report on Carrusel Deportivo corroborates the claims.

La Masia graduate Gavi made his first-team debut in the 2021-22 season under former coach Ronald Koeman. He has since become an integral part of Barca, regularly featuring in Xavi’s starting XI.

In September 2022, Gavi signed a new contract with Barcelona, but the deal did not go through due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions. In January, the Blaugrana obtained a precautionary measure from the court to register Gavi as a first-team player, giving him the No. 6 jersey.

The registration, however, was overturned shortly after, as it was determined that Barcelona failed to file the paperwork before the transfer window closed on January 31.

Gavi is currently registered as a youth team player and would become a free agent in the summer. Alongside the Blues, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have reportedly taken note of the situation. Barcelona must act promptly in the summer transfer window to keep Gavi out of their reach.

Frank Leboeuf urges Hakim Ziyech to leave Chelsea this summer

Former Blues star Frank Leboeuf has advised Hakim Ziyech to leave west London in the summer transfer window. Lebouef claimed that the former Ajax man looked sensational every time he played for Morocco and looked lost whenever he turned out for the Pensioners.

When asked to name the players who should leave west London this summer, Leboeuf told ESPN:

“Well, definitely Ziyech. The guy is not happy, and he wants to work. Every time he plays for Morocco, he's the best player in the world, and every time he plays for Chelsea, he feels sad and lost.

“So I wish him to go somewhere else where he can show to the world he's still the Ziyech that we have seen when he played for Ajax.”

Ziyech has played 102 games for Chelsea since his move from Ajax in the summer of 2020, scoring 14 times and claiming 11 assists. He has featured in only 19 games this season across competitions, recording a solitary assist.

