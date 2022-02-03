Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Alvaro Morata pushing to join Barca in the summer, Club want to sign Inter Milan midfielder on a free transfer and more - 3 February 2022

The January transfer window is over and Barcelona have significantly strengthened their attack over the past few weeks.

Barcelona will return to action this Sunday as they host Atletico Madrid in a high-profile La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou. The Catalans are currently fifth in the league table but will be looking to get back into the title race after making some major moves in the January transfer window.

Barcelona will push to sign Jose Gaya in the summer

Due to the recent deterioration in the performance levels of Jordi Alba, Barcelona have been on the lookout for a new left-back. Valencia captain Jose Gaya is a player they've been linked to for a long time now.

According to SPORT, the Catalans have now made signing a left-back their priority for the summer. The report claims they are weighing up a move for Gaya. The Valencia captain has entered the final 18 months of his contract.

This summer represents Los Murcielagos' last chance to cash in on him in case he doesn't sign a new contract as he will otherwise leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. In 19 appearances across all competitions for Valencia this term, the 26 year old has scored two goals and provided four assists.

Barcelona pushing to sign Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is among the many high-profile players who are set to become free agents this summer. As per SportItalia's Gianluigi Longari, Barcelona are trying to persuade Brozovic to join them in the summer.

The Catalans have reportedly been following him for a long time. They are reportedly willing to pay him as much as €8 million per year in wages if he joins on a Bosman transfer at the end of the season.

Brozovic is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Inter Milan. The Croatian international, who played a big role in the Nerrazzuri's Serie A triumph last season, has been in talks with the club over a new contract.

However, there haven't been any breakthroughs yet and Brozovic is free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club. Barcelona are trying to convince him not to sign an extension with Inter Milan and come to the Camp Nou instead.

Alvaro Morata wants to join Barcelona in the summer

Barcelona were heavily linked with Alvaro Morata in January. The Spaniard is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. As striking a deal for him grew more and more complicated, Barcelona withdrew from the race to sign him last month.

Sport now claim that Morata has offered himself to Barcelona. As per the report, Morata wants to sign a three-year contract with the Catalans until 2025. Juventus won't want to keep the 29 year old beyond the season after signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina last month.

As a result, Morata is likely to be back at Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos will be keen to offload him and thus the Spanish international might just get his wish as long as the Catalans remain interested in him until the summer.

