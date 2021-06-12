Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca initiate contact to sign Valencia star, Club dealt major blow in Memphis Depay pursuit and more - 12 June 2021

Barcelona are in the midst of a hectic period in the transfer window as they scamper to revamp their squad.

After getting off to a flying start in the summer transfer window, Barcelona were brought down to the ground quickly. Georginio Wijnaldum, who was a primary transfer target, snubbed them and joined Paris Saint-Germain. Now it looks like the Catalans' precarious financial condition might cost them another signing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 June 2021.

Gerard Pique says he will leave only if Ronald Koeman tells him to

In a conversation with Ibai Llanos on Twitch (via BarcaBlaugranes), Gerard Pique said he'll hang up his boots if Ronald Koeman tells him his time with the the club is over. The Barcelona veteran has made it clear that he won't play for a team other than Barcelona.

“The day I stop playing for Barcelona, I will leave football. I will never play for any other team. There are players who move for money and other reasons. But If tomorrow Koeman tells me that I have to leave, then I’ll leave.

“Criticism is a part of football. When you jump into a field, you know what you’re exposed to. Football is the most sentimental thing there is and it is up to the task of politics. You have to accept the criticism.”

The 34-year-old also opened up on the possibility of becoming Barcelona's president in the future. He said:

“It is something that I have always said that makes me excited, it is the club of my life. But hey, we have to see. There is a lot of time left and I like to feel like a player still. When I retire we will see what the plans are.”

Juventus deal Barcelona blow in Memphis Depay pursuit

Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are players who have been linked with Barcelona since last summer. However, Wijnaldum decided to snub Barcelona and join Paris Saint-Germain as the latter offered him a better deal.

As a result, Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to sign Memphis Depay, who will become a free-agent when his contract with Lyon expires on June 30. However, the Catalans aren't the only ones who are trying to sign him.

According to Marca, Juventus have also joined the race for Depay and have reportedly given him an offer that Barcelona cannot match due to their current financial condition.

The Barcelona camp were reportedly confident about signing Depay until now. However, with the emergence of Juventus on the scene, that has changed.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid looking to sign Jose Gaya

Valencia captain and left-back Jose Gaya is currently with the Spanish national team preparing for the Euros. Left-back is a position that Barcelona are looking to strengthen and they have identified Gaya as a potential signing.

As per Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have requested Valencia for a meeting to sound out the possibility of signing the 26-year-old.

Barcelona have been trying to find a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba. Junior Firpo has failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou and the Cules have been linked with Gaya for a long time now.

