Bayern Munich failed with a surprise move to sign PSG star in 2020 - Reports

Bayern Munich reportedly tried to sign current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back Achraf Hakimi in 2020.

The Morocco international returned to Real Madrid from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020. According to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, the club wanted to sign a big-name player during that window.

Falk, via @iMiaSanMia, revealed that the player in question was Hakimi. The right-back ended up moving to Inter Milan at the end of the 2019-20 season for a fee of €60 million.

Bayern Munich wanted to sign a new right-back to compete with Benjamin Pavard that summer. Alvaro Odriozola returned to Real Madrid after his season-long loan spell, leaving space in Bayern's squad for a new signing.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Hasan Salihamidžić told @cfbayern in an interview that he tried to sign a big name player in 2020, but the financial situation back then didn't allow it. As per @cfbayern , the player was Achraf Hakimi, who moved to Inter for €43m - which was unaffordable for FCB at the time Hasan Salihamidžić told @cfbayern in an interview that he tried to sign a big name player in 2020, but the financial situation back then didn't allow it. As per @cfbayern, the player was Achraf Hakimi, who moved to Inter for €43m - which was unaffordable for FCB at the time https://t.co/xF4edGfv9E

The Bavarian giants ended up signing Bouna Sarr from Olympique de Marseille for a fee of €10 million during that time. The signing hasn't lived up to expectations, as the Senegal international has made just 10 starts during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Bayern so far.

Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanisic have become manager Julian Nagelsmann's deputy right-backs while they have also signed Manchester City's Joao Cancelo on a six-month loan. Hakimi, meanwhile, has become one of the world's finest full-backs.

His speed and creativity in the final third are just some of the traits that make him very potent in the final third. Hakimi has registered four goals and five assists in 31 games across competitions this term.

He has also formed a close bond with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. It has been reported that the France international wants Hakimi to follow him to Real Madrid if he does make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG boss hopeful of turning around the tie against Bayern Munich after 1-0 loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galter saw his team lose 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash on 14 February.

Kingsley Coman's 53rd-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Parc des Princes. Acrahf Hakimi started the game but was hooked at half-time after a disappointing first half.

Speaking after the game, the PSG boss said (h/t Sportstar):

"It might seem a banal thing to say but tonight nobody is through and nobody is out. I am daring to hope that we will be fresher in three weeks and if we can play the way we played in the last 25 to 30 minutes then we can beat Bayern."

The two teams will face each other in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on 8 March.

