Bayern Munich ‘like’ Liverpool target as they eye replacement for PSG bound Lucas Hernandez: Reports

Bayern Munich view Liverpool target Micky van de Ven as a potential replacement for Lucas Hernandez, who is wanted by PSG, according to German tabloid Tz (h/t @iMiaSanMia on Twitter).

Hernandez has informed the Bundesliga champions of his decision not to extend his contract beyond 2024. The defender has also expressed his desire to leave the club for PSG this summer.

Bayern are prepared to sanction Hernandez's exit but want €60 million plus add-ons for his sale. While it is unclear if PSG are willing to meet the Bavarians' asking price, they are widely expected to make a formal offer soon.

Thomas Tuchel's side, meanwhile, are looking at potential replacements for the France international. Foot Mercato revealed on Wednesday (June 14) that they have identified Napoli defender Kim Min-jae, who is also wanted by Manchester United, as a target.

However, the German giants prefer to replace Hernandez with a left-footed defender, according to Tz (via the aforementioned source). Villarreal's Pau Torres is thus said to be under consideration at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern also 'like' Wolfsburg's Dutch central defender Van de Ven, as per the report.

Van de Ven, 22, joined Wolfsburg from Dutch club FC Volendam for €3.5 million in 2021. He has since made 41 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga outfit, bagging one goal and three assists.

The Netherlands U21 international's ability to play both as a central defender and as a left-back like Hernandez make him a suitable target for Bayern. However, Tuchel's side face competition from Liverpool for the youngster's signature.

According to German regional daily Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, the Reds' new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke could bring Van de Ven to Anfield. It's worth noting that the German executive oversaw Wolfsburg's signing of the player in 2021.

Liverpool are prioritizing a midfield overhaul this summer and have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, they are also on the hunt for a versatile centre-back, thus making Van de Ven a suitable target.

Liverpool could follow PSG in raiding Bayern Munich

PSG have agreed deals to acquire Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar and are closing in on the signing of Kang-in Lee from RCD Mallorca. They hope to further strengthen their squad with the addition of Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could follow PSG in raiding the Bundesliga champions. They are on the lookout for another midfielder after signing Alexis Mac Allister and have been linked with Ryan Gravenberch.

According to The Athletic, the Reds have held positive talks with the Netherlands international's entourage. Gravenberch, 21, wants to leave Munich if he is not given guarantees over his playing time. The Bavarians, though, are adamant that the midfielder is not for sale this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also been credited with an interest in Benjamin Pavard, who has informed Bayern that he wants to leave this summer. However, those links have been rubbished by The Athletic.

