Bayern Munich 'very interested' in signing Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Gavi's contract situation at Barcelona, according to Spanish regional daily Mundo Deportivo [via Barca Universal].

Gavi, who rose through Barcelona's youth ranks, made his senior debut for the club last August. The 17-year-old has since established himself as a regular for the Catalans, playing 39 matches across all competitions.

Having impressed for the Blaugrana, Gavi has also earned six appearances for the Spanish national team. The midfielder is thus widely regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in the country.

However, there are concerns about Gavi's future at Barcelona as his contract with them expires next year. As things stand, the La Liga giants face the risk of losing the midfielder for a cut-price deal in the summer.

Gavi is also not short of options should he decide to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season. According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich are 'very interested' in signing the Spaniard.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly keeping a close eye on Gavi's situation at Barcelona. Bayern Munich are of the view that the midfielder can establish himself as a regular for them under Julian Nagelsmann's management.

Nagelsmann's side, though, are not the only club keen on acquiring Gavi's services. Premier League giants Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the teenager.

However, Gavi still prefers putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with Blaugrana, as per the report. The midfielder has a good relationship with Catalans boss Xavi and is prepared to continue his development under him.

While the Spaniard is willing to sign a new contract, the Spanish giants have reportedly been reluctant to offer him a lucrative deal. Xavi, though, has urged the club to tie the youngster down to a fresh contract.

Barcelona interested in Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski

While Bayern Munich have set their eyes on Barcelona's Gavi, the Catalans are also considering landing Robert Lewandowski from the Bavarians. Xavi's side have reportedly even made the Pole their priority signing this summer.

Lewandowski has his contract with the Bundesliga champions expiring at the end of next season. There are suggestions that the striker is prepared to leave the German club, who have been seemingly reluctant to hand him a new deal.

The Poland international is said to be upset with the Bavarians' approach towards him. He could thus be tempted to move to Camp Nou this summer.

Lewandowski, who joined Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund for free in 2014, has scored 341 goals and provided 69 assists from 370 appearances across all competitions for the side.

