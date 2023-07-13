Chelsea and Bayern Munich target keen on joining PSG - Reports

Chelsea and Bayern Munich target Dusan Vlahovic is apparently keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

As per journalist Alfredo Pedulla (h/t Get Football News Italy), Vlahovic has given Juventus the go-ahead to discuss a fee with the Paris-based giants. PSG could see Kylian Mbappe leave this summer.

Real Madrid are circling the 24-year-old superstar who has made it clear that he won't extend his contract beyond June 2024, but the Parisians will pursue a new striker regardless of his decision this summer.

They're also in pursuit of Harry Kane, but the Tottenham Hotspur striker is leaning towards joining Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club are actively in pursuit of a striker to fill the void left by Robert Lewandowski last year.

That could clear PSG's path in their pursuit of Vlahovic. Chelsea are also in need of a No. 9 with Romelu Lukaku and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's futures uncertain.

Nicolas Jackson (22) and Armando Broja (21) don't boast as much top-flight experience as Vlahovic. The Serbia international (23) has 72 goals and 14 assists in 171 games for Fiorentina and Juventus across competitions.

Vlahovic won't come cheap, though. Juventus are apparently not going to entertain any offers below €70-75 million, and PSG are aware of that. The Italian giants had signed him from La Viola in January 2022 for €81.6 million.

They also prefer a permanent sale instead of a loan move, as they want to raise funds to improve their financial condition.

PSG eye surprise move for Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

PSG are apparently eyeing a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer as a way to increase competition for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

According to L'Equipe (h/t PSGTalk), Luis Enrique has tracked the Spanish goalkeeper's progression from his time as Spain's manager. It remains to be seen how the player and Chelsea react to the Ligue 1 club's interest.

Chelsea sold Edouard Mendy earlier this summer, which leaves Arrizabalaga as their only experienced first-team option. Gabriel Slonina (18) is still in his formative years while Marcus Bettinelli (31) was signed on a free transfer from Fulham in 2021 as a third-choice option.

Arrizabalaga is the world's most expensive goalkeeper after Chelsea paid €80 million to sign him from Athletic Bilbao three years ago. He still has two years left in his contract at Stamford Bridge.

