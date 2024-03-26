Chelsea could miss out on Serie A superstar as he 'dreams' of moving to PSG: Reports

Chelsea's pursuit of Victor Osimhen has been handed a huge blow as he reportedly dreams of joining Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Italian outlet Il Mattino (via Get Football News France) reports that Napoli are prepared to cash in on Osimhen. The Serie A club's owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to accept offers for the Nigerian frontman.

Osimhen, 25, has been linked with a move to Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his attack. Nicolas Jackson has struggled since arriving last summer and Armando Broja's future is uncertain amid a bit-part role at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues' attempts to sign Osimhen could fail as he seems to prioritize a move to PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are the Napoli striker's 'dream move' and he'll likely be replacing Kylian Mbappe if he heads to the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid when his contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season. Luis Enrique will need a replacement and Osimhen fits the bill with his prolific form.

Osimhen flourished last season, winning the Italian top-flight's Golden Boot with 26 goals in 32 games. He's somewhat failed to replicate that form this season but does have 11 goals in 17 Serie A games.

De Laurentiis tied Osimhen down to a new deal in December which expires in 2026. But, this protected the 27-cap Nigeria international's value and includes a reported €120 million release clause which PSG or Chelsea could meet.

Glen Johnson is unsure whether PSG target Victor Osimhen would adapt to PL football with Chelsea

Glen Johnson feels Victor Osimhen (above) may struggle in Chelsea's current team.

Osimhen could make a big-money move to Stamford Bridge this summer to help improve Pochettino's stagnating attack. He has the goalscoring resume to do so but there will be a ton of pressure on his shoulders.

GGRecon asked Glen Johnson whether Osimhen will adapt seamlessly to Premier League football. The former Blues star is unsure given the Blues' worrying period:

"I'm not sure if he would adapt to the Premier League straight away, but it would be easier to say yes if Chelsea were the Chelsea of old, as he would have been walking into an established team."

The west Londoners have undergone an extensive rebuild. Their co-owners (Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali) have spent over £1 billion (€1.16 million) since arriving in May 2022.

This has led to a youthful squad scarce of experienced and proven heads. They fielded their youngest Premier League team in history in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in December.

That's not to say that PSG aren't in transition themselves as they'll have to deal with Mbappe's departure. But, Enrique's side are in a much more positive situation as they lead the Ligue 1 table and are still challenging for the UEFA Champions League.